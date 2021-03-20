"It's Already a Success." 5310 Publishing is Translating Cori Nevruz's Suspense Thriller.

Press Releases 5310 Publishing Press Release

Windsor, Canada, March 20, 2021 --(



The thriller "Dirty Laundry: Not Everything Is What It Seems" is about a fit and nicely-presented wife that goes to extremes to keep her secrets private. When a suburban housewife battles anxiety, jealousy, and a controlling husband, something has to give, and it just may be someone's life. Cori claims that readers will be asking questions throughout the book and wonder what Samantha is willing to risk the entire time.



The novel is getting massive attention, with other prominent authors commenting on it. Sara Bushway, the author of Honey Beaumont, said the book is "Outstanding," and Darren Finney, author of "Faithfully Addicted," said Dirty Laundry had him recommending it to friends in the first few chapters. Best-selling author Ana C. Sales commented she devoured the book in one sitting.



When asked if he was expecting this much attention, Eric Williams, the owner of 5310 Publishing, answered "We always knew it had great potential, from day one. But it got so much hype!" The novel will be available in multiple languages, he said. "The translations are almost ready! Dirty Laundry will be published in multiple countries. It's already a success in English."



From Wilmington, North Carolina, Nevruz says she's had a lifetime of ideas, and that writing allows her to take ideas and "immediately put them on paper and explore." Cori has written over 11 children's books, giving over 100 children illustrator credit. She likes to write emotionally-invested suspense that readers can connect.



