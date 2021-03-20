Nashville Religion Communicators to Attend National Convention in April

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, March 20, 2021



The April meeting will not take place but will be replaced with Nashville RCC members attending the virtual National Convention.



The Religion Communicators Convention 2021 has the theme “Opening New Portals, Building Community” and takes place virtually from April 6–9, 2021.



“Opening New Portals, Building Community is designed to help communicators - reporters, editors, publishers, writers, marketers, freelancers, videographers, photographers, graphic designers and more - who work for the religious and mainstream media, denominations, religious and other organizations and nonprofits and more to be supported and encouraged as people of faith and to network and develop and improve their skills,” according to religioncommunicators.org/convention.



Nearly 3 dozen presenters will be part of the convention with topics such as “New Portals to Understanding the Soul: Communicating Spirituality and Faith After Covid,” “The Theology of Podcasting,” and “Including Underrepresented Voices in the Media.”



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



