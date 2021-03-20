Non-Profit Dedicated to Spreading World Peace Through Laughter Launches Workshop Series to Strengthen American Communities

Press Releases Laughter Yoga Richmond Press Release

Richmond, VA, March 20, 2021 --(



Coleman will speak about an in-patient recovery program he created at a treatment facility in 2019 aimed at helping those who struggle with addiction. The program, which has been utilized successfully as an initiative with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, has been known to help participants gain independence from addictive behavior.



The series will continue throughout the year and highlight different laughter yoga professionals and topics such as: laughter and mindfulness, laughter in senior centers, and the science of laughter.



“Using laughter yoga to build and strengthen our communities makes perfect sense. Laughter not only releases our inhibitions, but it makes us feel more connected and happy,” says Alexa Fong Drubay, Executive Director of Laughter Yoga USA.



Laughter Yoga was created in India in 1995 by physician Dr. Madan Kataria who discovered the body can not tell the difference between real laughter and simulated laughter. Since then the practice of laughter yoga has spread to hundreds of countries though a network of free social laughter yoga clubs. Laughter Yoga USA is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to building community through the principals selfless service and unconditional laughter for all.



Slash Coleman

804-362-7540



www.laughteryogarichmond.com



