Press Releases Cambrian AI Research Press Release

Receive press releases from Cambrian AI Research: By Email RSS Feeds: Cambrian-AI Research: A New AI Analyst Firm

Founded by industry veteran Karl Freund, Cambrian-AI Research provides marketing assistance and consulting to semiconductor and cloud service firms, as well as potential investors in AI.

Lafayette, CO, March 21, 2021 --(



His new firm provides marketing assistance to many chip companies, including NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Intel, IBM, Graphcore, Blaize, and Tenstorrent, as well as dozens of hedge and mutual fund investors. “I really enjoy helping my clients leverage my decades of experience in high tech business and marketing, especially in high-value semiconductors,” Freund said. “And doing a deep dive to help an investor with Due Diligence in a startup investment gives me additional insights into what may emerge next from these innovative firms.”



The new website, Cambrian-ai.com, offers visitors interviews with industry luminaries such as Nigel Toon, CEO of Graphcore, and Andew Feldman, CEO of Cerebras, as well as dozens of articles and research papers on AI hardware topics. “I’m especially excited about the new 55-page Competitive AI Landscape Report, which can help vendors and investors glean from my relationships with nearly two dozen public and private players in the AI space."



See more info at cambrian-ai.com. Your readers may enjoy learning about the name, Cambrian AI Research here: https://cambrian-ai.com/whats-with-the-cambrian-ai-theme/ Lafayette, CO, March 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Chip industry veteran Karl Freund has recently launched Cambrian-AI Research, a new firm specializing in helping providers of AI Hardware and the firms that invest in them. Karl had previously been an analyst covering AI and HPC for Moor Insights & Strategy for four years after spending decades in executive roles at HPE, IBM, Cray, and AMD. “I decided now was a good time to launch the industry’s only AI-focused analyst firm, given the massive growth the industry is experiencing,” Karl said. ARK Investment Management estimates that AI will create 30 Trillion dollars in market capitalization over the next 15 years, and that AI chip market revenues will grow four-fold over the next 5 years to $22B in 2025.His new firm provides marketing assistance to many chip companies, including NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Intel, IBM, Graphcore, Blaize, and Tenstorrent, as well as dozens of hedge and mutual fund investors. “I really enjoy helping my clients leverage my decades of experience in high tech business and marketing, especially in high-value semiconductors,” Freund said. “And doing a deep dive to help an investor with Due Diligence in a startup investment gives me additional insights into what may emerge next from these innovative firms.”The new website, Cambrian-ai.com, offers visitors interviews with industry luminaries such as Nigel Toon, CEO of Graphcore, and Andew Feldman, CEO of Cerebras, as well as dozens of articles and research papers on AI hardware topics. “I’m especially excited about the new 55-page Competitive AI Landscape Report, which can help vendors and investors glean from my relationships with nearly two dozen public and private players in the AI space."See more info at cambrian-ai.com. Your readers may enjoy learning about the name, Cambrian AI Research here: https://cambrian-ai.com/whats-with-the-cambrian-ai-theme/ Contact Information Cambrian AI Research

Karl Freund

512-632-3634



cambrian-ai.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cambrian AI Research