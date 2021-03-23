Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Picnic with a Giraffe" by Sarah Robinson

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 23, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About Picnic with a Giraffe:
An extract from this rhyming verse book:
Throttle down and off we go
Over the dunes the rugged road turns…
Join Charlie & his bear on a rhyming adventure
where he meets a friendly Giraffe for a picnic lunch.
Picnic with a Giraffe is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 24 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941137
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08XNYVGMZ
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PWAG
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PWAG
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author:
Web: www.sarahrobinsonbooks.co.uk
Sarah Robinson lives in Rochford, Essex, UK with her two children, Scarlet and Charlie, along with husband Mo, three cats and two tortoises. She is a primary school teacher with a love for being active, enjoying running and skiing the most.
Sarah has been writing poems since she was a teenager and was inspired to turn them into stories after reading them to the children in her classes at school.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
