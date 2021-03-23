PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Picnic with a Giraffe" by Sarah Robinson


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Picnic with a Giraffe" – a children’s illustrated story written by Sarah Robinson and illustrated by Tom Burchell.

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Picnic with a Giraffe:
An extract from this rhyming verse book:
Throttle down and off we go
Over the dunes the rugged road turns…
Join Charlie & his bear on a rhyming adventure
where he meets a friendly Giraffe for a picnic lunch.

Picnic with a Giraffe is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 24 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941137
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08XNYVGMZ
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PWAG

Author's Website: http://sararobinsonbooks.co.uk
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

About the Author:
Web: www.sarahrobinsonbooks.co.uk

Sarah Robinson lives in Rochford, Essex, UK with her two children, Scarlet and Charlie, along with husband Mo, three cats and two tortoises. She is a primary school teacher with a love for being active, enjoying running and skiing the most.
Sarah has been writing poems since she was a teenager and was inspired to turn them into stories after reading them to the children in her classes at school.

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

