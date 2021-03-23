Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Picnic with a Giraffe" by Sarah Robinson

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Picnic with a Giraffe" – a children’s illustrated story written by Sarah Robinson and illustrated by Tom Burchell.

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 23, 2021

An extract from this rhyming verse book:

Throttle down and off we go

Over the dunes the rugged road turns…

Join Charlie & his bear on a rhyming adventure

where he meets a friendly Giraffe for a picnic lunch.



Picnic with a Giraffe is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 24 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941137

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08XNYVGMZ

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PWAG



Author's Website: http://sararobinsonbooks.co.uk

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About the Author:

Web: www.sarahrobinsonbooks.co.uk



Sarah Robinson lives in Rochford, Essex, UK with her two children, Scarlet and Charlie, along with husband Mo, three cats and two tortoises. She is a primary school teacher with a love for being active, enjoying running and skiing the most.

Sarah has been writing poems since she was a teenager and was inspired to turn them into stories after reading them to the children in her classes at school.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



