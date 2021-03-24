A-Team Group Announces Winners of Inaugural A-Team Innovation Awards

London, United Kingdom, March 24, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The A-Team Innovation Awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.
Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group said: “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 A-Team Innovation Awards. It has been fascinating to see so many varied entries reflecting the sheer creativeness of companies and solutions available to help solve today’s data and technology challenges in capital markets.”
The awards included 49 categories ranging from Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence to Most innovative ESG initiative, Most innovative Covid-19 response and Most innovative data ethics initiative. A complete list of winners can be found below.
Most innovative AI / NLP / Machine learning initiative for post-trade - SmartStream
Most innovative data standards initiative - ANNA/GLEIF
Most innovative data privacy by design - Arctic Intelligence
Most innovative data quality initiative - Data Virtuality
Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - Enveil ZeroReveal
Most innovative smart desktops - FactSet
Most innovative ESG initiative - FactSet
Most innovative solution for client lifecycle management - First Derivatives plc
Most innovative data orchestration for regulatory reporting - IHS Markit
Most innovative supply chain risk management / Know Your Vendor initiative - La Meer
Most innovative AI / NLP / Machine learning initiative for pre-trade - LIST
Most innovative conduct risk / SMCR / Know Your Employee (KYE) / staff surveillance project - MCO MyComplianceOffice
Most innovative financial technology executive - Michael Pusateri, CEO and Founder, Siepe
Most innovative trade surveillance solution - OneTick
Most innovative team - Precision Algos
Most innovative data governance initiative - Solidatus
Most innovative Covid-19 response - SS&C Algorithmics
Most innovative operational resilience / business continuity initiative - Truphone for Finance
Most innovative trade & transaction reporting initiative - UnaVista - An LSEG business
Most innovative trading infrastructure monitoring approach - West Highland Support Services
Most innovative entity data hierarchies approach - West Highland Support Services
Most innovative project 2021 - Aquis Technologies
Most innovative implementation of knowledge graph technologies - ClauseMatch
Most innovative AML / financial crime compliance initiative - GOST (Giant Oak Search Technology)
Most innovative cloud-based market data delivery - MayStreet
Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - Quod Financial
Most innovative hosted/managed enterprise data management: EDM-as-a-Service - RFA
Most innovative financial data security solution - Secretarium
Most innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - Secretarium
Most innovative use of open source/cloud technologies - smartTrade Technologies
Most innovative trade data management & reconstruction - SteelEye
Highly Commended: Most innovative cloud-based market data delivery - BCC Group International
Highly Commended: Most innovative implementation of knowledge graph technologies - BearingPoint
Highly Commended: Most innovative project 2021 - BestExHub
Highly Commended: Most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative - BMLL Technologies
Highly Commended: Most innovative data quality initiative - BNY Mellon
Highly Commended: Most innovative data orchestration for regulatory reporting - BRAG (Business Reporting Advisory Group)
Highly Commended: Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - Deutsche Bank Innovation Network Americas
Highly Commended: Most innovative use of open source/cloud technologies - FINOS
Highly Commended: Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - FXSpotStream
Highly Commended: Most innovative ESG initiative - JUMP Technology
Highly Commended: Most innovative supply chain risk management / Know Your Vendor initiative - Kyckr
Highly Commended: Most innovative AI / NLP / Machine learning initiative for pre-trade - Liquidnet
Highly Commended: Most innovative Libor transition management - Market Alpha Advisors
Highly Commended: Most innovative data standards initiative - Nivaura
Highly Commended: Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Reformis
Highly Commended: Most innovative operational resilience / business continuity initiative - Siepe
Highly Commended: Most innovative unstructured data management project - TickSmith
Highly Commended: Most innovative AI / NLP / Machine learning initiative for post-trade - Tookitaki
Highly Commended: Most innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - TreasurySpring
Highly Commended: Most innovative data governance initiative - Verint
Highly Commended: Most innovative trade data management & reconstruction - Voxsmart
Highly Commended: Most innovative regulatory compliance monitoring / management - Waymark Tech
Most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative - AdvantageData
Most innovative young persons’ education/recruitment (‘academy’) programme - Broadway Technology
Most innovative API framework/microservices architecture for trading - Cloud9 Technologies
Most innovative buy-side trading workflow / STP - Enfusion
Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Leading Point
Most innovative unstructured data management project - Shield
Most innovative Libor transition management - Synechron
Most innovative regulatory compliance monitoring / management - Wolters Kluwer
For more information on the A-Team Innovation Awards 2021 visit http://bit.ly/ATGInnovAwards or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, E: awards@a-teamgroup.com