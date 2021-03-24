A-Team Group Announces Winners of Inaugural A-Team Innovation Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

A-Team Group announced the winners of its prestigious Innovation Awards.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group said: “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 A-Team Innovation Awards. It has been fascinating to see so many varied entries reflecting the sheer creativeness of companies and solutions available to help solve today’s data and technology challenges in capital markets.”



The awards included 49 categories ranging from Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence to Most innovative ESG initiative, Most innovative Covid-19 response and Most innovative data ethics initiative. A complete list of winners can be found below.



Most innovative AI / NLP / Machine learning initiative for post-trade - SmartStream

Most innovative data standards initiative - ANNA/GLEIF

Most innovative data privacy by design - Arctic Intelligence

Most innovative data quality initiative - Data Virtuality

Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - Enveil ZeroReveal

Most innovative smart desktops - FactSet

Most innovative ESG initiative - FactSet

Most innovative solution for client lifecycle management - First Derivatives plc

Most innovative data orchestration for regulatory reporting - IHS Markit

Most innovative supply chain risk management / Know Your Vendor initiative - La Meer

Most innovative AI / NLP / Machine learning initiative for pre-trade - LIST

Most innovative conduct risk / SMCR / Know Your Employee (KYE) / staff surveillance project - MCO MyComplianceOffice

Most innovative financial technology executive - Michael Pusateri, CEO and Founder, Siepe

Most innovative trade surveillance solution - OneTick

Most innovative team - Precision Algos

Most innovative data governance initiative - Solidatus

Most innovative Covid-19 response - SS&C Algorithmics

Most innovative operational resilience / business continuity initiative - Truphone for Finance

Most innovative trade & transaction reporting initiative - UnaVista - An LSEG business

Most innovative trading infrastructure monitoring approach - West Highland Support Services

Most innovative entity data hierarchies approach - West Highland Support Services

Most innovative project 2021 - Aquis Technologies

Most innovative implementation of knowledge graph technologies - ClauseMatch

Most innovative AML / financial crime compliance initiative - GOST (Giant Oak Search Technology)

Most innovative cloud-based market data delivery - MayStreet

Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - Quod Financial

Most innovative hosted/managed enterprise data management: EDM-as-a-Service - RFA

Most innovative financial data security solution - Secretarium

Most innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - Secretarium

Most innovative use of open source/cloud technologies - smartTrade Technologies

Most innovative trade data management & reconstruction - SteelEye

Highly Commended: Most innovative cloud-based market data delivery - BCC Group International

Highly Commended: Most innovative implementation of knowledge graph technologies - BearingPoint

Highly Commended: Most innovative project 2021 - BestExHub

Highly Commended: Most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative - BMLL Technologies

Highly Commended: Most innovative data quality initiative - BNY Mellon

Highly Commended: Most innovative data orchestration for regulatory reporting - BRAG (Business Reporting Advisory Group)

Highly Commended: Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - Deutsche Bank Innovation Network Americas

Highly Commended: Most innovative use of open source/cloud technologies - FINOS

Highly Commended: Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - FXSpotStream

Highly Commended: Most innovative ESG initiative - JUMP Technology

Highly Commended: Most innovative supply chain risk management / Know Your Vendor initiative - Kyckr

Highly Commended: Most innovative AI / NLP / Machine learning initiative for pre-trade - Liquidnet

Highly Commended: Most innovative Libor transition management - Market Alpha Advisors

Highly Commended: Most innovative data standards initiative - Nivaura

Highly Commended: Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Reformis

Highly Commended: Most innovative operational resilience / business continuity initiative - Siepe

Highly Commended: Most innovative unstructured data management project - TickSmith

Highly Commended: Most innovative AI / NLP / Machine learning initiative for post-trade - Tookitaki

Highly Commended: Most innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - TreasurySpring

Highly Commended: Most innovative data governance initiative - Verint

Highly Commended: Most innovative trade data management & reconstruction - Voxsmart

Highly Commended: Most innovative regulatory compliance monitoring / management - Waymark Tech

Most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative - AdvantageData

Most innovative young persons’ education/recruitment (‘academy’) programme - Broadway Technology

Most innovative API framework/microservices architecture for trading - Cloud9 Technologies

Most innovative buy-side trading workflow / STP - Enfusion

Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Leading Point

Most innovative unstructured data management project - Shield

Most innovative Libor transition management - Synechron

Most innovative regulatory compliance monitoring / management - Wolters Kluwer



