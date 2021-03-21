The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Releases New Antibacterial Product Line

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Closet Works, Inc. Press Release

The Closet Works Inc. designs, engineers, fabricates and installs custom closet systems and organizational systems for almost any space in a home. Their projects include walk-in, reach-in and free-standing wardrobe closets; functional and aesthetically pleasing storage solutions for home offices and craft rooms; pantries and laundry rooms; garage, mudroom and entryway as well as custom wall units and entertainment centers. They also design and manufacture many bedroom/guest room products including a wide array of Murphy beds. Their experienced design staff can create beautiful, highly functional, ergonomic and unique solutions for almost any space. They gladly offer a free, no obligation in-home design consultation with one of their staff of space utilization experts, who have years of experience in the industry, serving both residential and commercial clients. Montgomeryville, PA, March 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA has added antibacterial and antimicrobial products to their expanding product line. The 30-year-old custom closet company continues to grow and prosper by combining the latest in innovative design and technology with an extraordinary staff of experts who design, manufacture and install the highest quality products on the market. They continue to partner with home building, remodeling and design industry professionals to provide exceptional products and extraordinary customer service.The Closet Works is now offering 5 new colors from Finsa, a pioneer in the manufacturing of particleboard since 1931. Certified by an external laboratory Industrial Microbiological Service LTD (IMLS), the surface of Finsa melamine inhibits the growth or proliferation of bacteria and prevents their reproduction so bacteria age and die. The antibacterial property is maintained during the useful life of the product. While not a substitute for regular cleaning, this does contribute to cleaner spaces, improve the quality of the indoor environment and prevents the development of infectious diseases. Finsa is one of the only melamine boards to receive the Bronze certification material health certificate with wood-based panels that are both fire retardant and moisture resistant. They are also eco-friendly and Cradle to Cradle Certified™ as a globally recognized measure of safer, more sustainable products made for the circular economy.The Closet Works is also offering antimicrobial decorative hardware options. SANIGUARD® silver ion based antibacterial finish has the power to suppress the growth of bacteria, fungi, yeast, algae, mold, and mildew on the surface of the hardware. The simple and clean shape also make disinfecting handles and knobs easier and highly effective. While currently available in a limited variety of styles, The Closet Works has plans to continue to expand their selection and explore the best options to keep their customers safe.The Closet Works Inc. designs, engineers, fabricates and installs custom closet systems and organizational systems for almost any space in a home. Their projects include walk-in, reach-in and free-standing wardrobe closets; functional and aesthetically pleasing storage solutions for home offices and craft rooms; pantries and laundry rooms; garage, mudroom and entryway as well as custom wall units and entertainment centers. They also design and manufacture many bedroom/guest room products including a wide array of Murphy beds. Their experienced design staff can create beautiful, highly functional, ergonomic and unique solutions for almost any space. They gladly offer a free, no obligation in-home design consultation with one of their staff of space utilization experts, who have years of experience in the industry, serving both residential and commercial clients. Contact Information The Closet Works, Inc.

