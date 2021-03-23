Green Bay Pet Food Manufacturer, Carnivore Meat Company, Ranks 155 on Inc Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies in Midwest Regionals



Inc. Magazine announced Carnivore Meat Company is ranked No. 155 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list.





Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.



“Our organization is blessed in so many ways,” commented Lanny Viegut, CEO and Owner of Carnivore Meat Company. “Our trusted vendor partners, our steadfast clients all across the US and abroad, and our employees, all go above and beyond the call of duty, every day, to make it all happen.”



Viegut says making the 2021 Inc. 5000 regionals list is a testament to the success and growth of Carnivore Meat Company’s innovative and industry-leading raw pet foods.



“This achievement has enabled us to give more to our community and to those in need, and to provide more great paying job opportunities for those who wish to work and invest in our company’s continued growth,” he says.



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy.



“This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”



As a leading manufacturer in the raw pet food category, Carnivore Meat Company has experienced tremendous growth, with a 93% 2-year growth rate. The company has worked to increase awareness of their brand, with their raw dog and cat food products available online, in independent pet retailers nationwide and in 14 international markets. Lanny and Cheryl Viegut founded Carnivore Meat Company in 2012.



About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies.



Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. Green Bay, WI, March 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Inc. 