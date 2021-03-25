Press Releases SDMC Technology Co., Ltd. Press Release

SDMC unveiled a series of AV1 enabled Android TV devices including high-performance Amlogic S905X4 TV boxes, cost-down and low-power version Amlogic S905Y4 TV Boxes.

For hardware, these Android TV devices come with quad-core 64-bit CPU for fast running speed and great performance. Allow for the latest and fastest in wireless internet technology (Wi-Fi 6), supporting both 2.4 and 5.0 GHz wireless connections, as well as a 10/100/1000 Ethernet LAN that enables signals to be received from all corners. Also, they come with Bluetooth 5.0 for fast data transmission to compatible devices.



For software, they are running on a certified version of up-to-date Android OS, pre-certified by Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, users can enjoy endless movies and episodes from Google play store. Just press the Google Assistant button to activate voice control and ask an unlimited number of questions such as checking weather information, finding the latest blockbuster, playing popular music, etc. With the Chromecast built-in feature, users can enjoy casting photos, movies, music, and other streaming services they love from their phones, tablets, or laptops to a big screen, without using any extra devices or cables. At the same time, they can continue to use their mobile devices for other activities in the process.



To simplify and accelerate the deployment of Android(TM) based OTT services, SDMC provides complete solutions, integrated set-top box, the latest version of the Android(TM), additional software components, and a customized user interface, all supported with a full suite of professional services.



