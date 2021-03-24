PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
3Alpha LLC

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from 3Alpha LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

3Alpha LLC Helps Businesses Improve Their Efficiency Through Customized Outsourced Solutions


3Alpha LLC improves the efficiency of businesses across different channels such as data digitization and accounting.

3Alpha LLC Helps Businesses Improve Their Efficiency Through Customized Outsourced Solutions
Duluth, GA, March 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Outsourcing is one of the biggest markets of the world, reportedly making around more than 100 billion dollars a year. As businesses continue to grow, it becomes less feasible to handle all the tasks themselves so they push services to other companies that take care of things for their clients. These can range from simple tasks to core business activities.

3Alpha LLC is a BPO, ESO and FPO services company, offering solutions for a wide range of applications to multiple kinds of businesses. Apart from their core service of data digitization, they also provide accounting services and engineering services.

The company’s services are well rounded, helping across different aspects of how a business operates from its financial infrastructure to how it deals with its data and information. Data digitization is an umbrella term that can include data entry for online and offline databases for a wide range of industries. In particular, e-commerce and logistic businesses rely on these facilities to ensure uptime for their services, for which the core component is the data. Data digitization also includes the conversion of data from one type to another, as different data types may not be compatible with all kinds of applications.

The company also offers a variety of financial services, such as payroll management, accounting and bookkeeping. It reduces the need to hire an independent financial department, can produce monthly summaries for finances, help with the overwhelming paperwork involved and also evade tax in a legal manner by using avoidance strategies.

3Alpha LLC also provides visualization services that can be occupied by various AEC firms, helping them envision the final product and assist in the design and development process. These services include Business Information Modeling, model-based steel detailing and others.

About 3Alpha LLC
3Alpha LLC is a BPO, ESO and FPO services company, offering solutions for a wide range of applications to multiple kinds of businesses. Apart from their core service of data digitization, they also provide accounting services and engineering services.

Contact information
Website: https://3alphallc.com/
Location: 3235 Satellite Blvd., Bldg 400, Suite 300, Duluth, Georgia, 30096
Email: info@3alphallc.com
Contact Information
3Alpha LLC
Naresh Dhingra
+1-678-608-3323
Contact
3alphallc.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 3Alpha LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help