NAG Marine Partners with DASPOS International Inc. to Provide Cutting Edge Fire Prevention Technology

NAG Marine, Norfolk, Virginia, has partnered with DASPOS International Inc. in its mission to prevent engine room fires before they occur and bring ships and people back to port safely. NAG Marine will provide the DASPOS Fire Prevention System including the LAS -10 Detector and H-18 Hot Box Detector to the US Marine Market with a primary focus on ships of the US NAVY, Military Sealift Command, and US ARMY.

Norfolk, VA, March 24, 2021 --(



NAG Marine will sell and service the DASPOS Fire Prevention System including the LAS -10 Detector and H-18 Hot Box Detector to the US maritime market with a primary focus on ships of the US NAVY, Military Sealift Command, Maritime Administration, US Coast Guard, and US ARMY afloat. The DASPOS System provides dual measurement detection and alarming of both oil mist/gas spray as well as hydrocarbon vapors. Any leakage of hydrocarbon will be detected by the system and it’s high airflow rate ensures far more reliable detection than light-scatter and other comparing technologies.



Proper fire prevention measures save valuable lives, time, and money. The DASPOS Fire Prevention System is the 24/7 watch guard that never sleeps, giving crew members more time to react and dramatically reducing the risk of a fire.



About NAG Marine



NAG Marine was originally founded in 1999 to service the fluid systems monitoring and control needs of US Navy vessels. Over the last 20 years, NAG has expanded its product portfolio to include addiotional products and technologies for shipboard application. They follow all of their products with dedicated service internationally. Norfolk, VA, March 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- NAG Marine, Norfolk, Virginia, has partnered with DASPOS International Inc. in its mission to prevent engine room fires before they occur and bring ships and people back to port safely.NAG Marine will sell and service the DASPOS Fire Prevention System including the LAS -10 Detector and H-18 Hot Box Detector to the US maritime market with a primary focus on ships of the US NAVY, Military Sealift Command, Maritime Administration, US Coast Guard, and US ARMY afloat. The DASPOS System provides dual measurement detection and alarming of both oil mist/gas spray as well as hydrocarbon vapors. Any leakage of hydrocarbon will be detected by the system and it’s high airflow rate ensures far more reliable detection than light-scatter and other comparing technologies.Proper fire prevention measures save valuable lives, time, and money. The DASPOS Fire Prevention System is the 24/7 watch guard that never sleeps, giving crew members more time to react and dramatically reducing the risk of a fire.About NAG MarineNAG Marine was originally founded in 1999 to service the fluid systems monitoring and control needs of US Navy vessels. Over the last 20 years, NAG has expanded its product portfolio to include addiotional products and technologies for shipboard application. They follow all of their products with dedicated service internationally.