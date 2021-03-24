William G. Pomeroy Foundation Opens New Grant Round of Legends & Lore Marker Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases William G. Pomeroy Foundation Press Release

The newest grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation's Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program is now open. The program helps local communities commemorate their unique legends and folklore and to promote cultural tourism with roadside markers.

Syracuse, NY, March 24, 2021 --



"Legends & Lore markers create opportunities for meaningful conversations and community awareness surrounding their folklore and legends,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “They help educate the public, encourage pride of place and promote economic activity.”



Legends & Lore marker grants are available to 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions, and local, state and federal government entities in the following 11 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia.



Legends & Lore grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole and shipping. To view program guidelines and details about how to apply online, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s Legends & Lore webpage on wgpfoundation.org. The grant application deadline is Monday, May 3, 2021.



“The Legends & Lore program has enabled us to highlight the unique and diverse living traditions and folklore of communities across West Virginia,” said Emily Hilliard, West Virginia State Folklorist and Founding Director of the West Virginia Folklife Program at the West Virginia Humanities Council. “Working with the Pomeroy Foundation has been a truly great experience and we are grateful for their investment in West Virginia culture.”



Not available in your state yet? Bring Legends & Lore home to your community. The Pomeroy Foundation seeks to partner with folklore organizations, folklore-related academic departments and/or state supported councils/agencies to evaluate grant applications and raise program awareness in their state. Interested? Visit the Legends & Lore partnerships webpage on wgpfoundation.org for details, benefits and eligibility.



In addition to the Legends & Lore marker program, the Foundation offers marker grant programs with themes spanning a range of topics, from women’s suffrage and civil rights to the National Register of Historic Places. Search, filter and view all of the Foundation’s funded markers and plaques nationwide with its interactive, digital map feature on wgpfoundation.org.



About the William G. Pomeroy Foundation:

John O'Hara

315-913-4060



https://wgpfoundation.org



