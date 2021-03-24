MTS Management Group's Izzie's Caravan Returns with New Music

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

"Blow The Lid" is the MTS blues rock band's first new release in more than 6 months.

Pittsburgh, PA, March 24, 2021



Now, after more than 6 months without a new track, Izzie’s Caravan has released the title track to their album. “Blow The Lid” picks up where the band left off, with more dirty, gritty, raw and rockin’ bluesy riffs, slammin’ drums and Ozzy-esque lead vocals. The track is available on all streaming and download sites.



“I can’t tell you what a surprise it was for me to get a new release from Izzie’s Caravan,” said Michael Stover of MTS. “I hadn’t heard from Izzie in several months, and I had feared something terrible had happened to him. Then, all of a sudden, there’s new music and he’s ready to rock harder than ever! I can’t wait to get this out to everyone.”



Listen to “Blow The Lid” at https://open.spotify.com/track/6A8CL2rOSDytu9txEVuaH3?si=XZrjK-OuRhKEfkrJmo_Mgg



About Izzie’s Caravan: Izzie started his musical journey by forming a 3-piece band in 2004. The Deep Impactors included two future (and now former) members of the Caravan, Sim and Ray. After becoming disillusioned by the music industry, Izzie took a decades-long respite from guitar, eventually returning to the instrument he loved, just a few years ago.



Referring to himself as a “poor man’s Buddy Guy or Lightnin’ Hopkins,” Izzie cites bands like Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith as early influences, followed by later guitarists like Izzy Stradlin and John Frusciante. But, it was the blues of Stevie Ray, Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Winter, Muddy Waters, and of course, Buddy Guy, that inspired Izzie’s return to music.



For more information, please visit:

Website: www.izziescaravan.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHJqGlX2pIpAbae3jGlaYFQ

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



