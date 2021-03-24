Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Missouri Self Storage Facility at Certificate of Occupancy

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Overland Park, KS, March 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the sale of Storage Sense in Lee's Summit, Missouri (Kansas City Metro) for $8,200,000. The sale closed February 25th, 2021 and the facility sold to Dromedary CC, LLC. Storage Sense opened in February 2021, three weeks prior to the sale. Strickland Construction acted as the developer and design/builder of the project. Storage Sense sits on 2.54 acres and offers 74,350 rentable square feet of storage.The facility is 100% climate controlled and offers enclosed, drive up loading on two of its three levels, as Strickland has designed in other projects. The transaction is significant because it is the third storage facility to sell at certificate of occupancy in the past 12 months in the Kansas City Metro. Sales of Class A Storage Facilities at certificate of occupancy had slowed nationally prior to 2020 but have since returned, as self-storage has been a favored investment property type by both private and institutional investors.Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property.

