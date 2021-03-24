Snyder Building Construction Completes Sonic Drive Thru Addition

Press Releases Snyder Building Construction Press Release

Denver, CO, March 24, 2021 --(



“The drive-thru addition gives guests another option to limit contact for those wanting to dine with us,” says Dora Simonds, Sonic Drive-In franchisee. “With increased convenience, we anticipate guests will take advantage of the new drive thru as they continue to enjoy their favorite SONIC items.”



Construction scope included demolition of existing site work, pouring new footings and foundation, and building a wood-framed annex. Installation of underground pathways allowed for new low voltage communication for the drive-thru signage. Site improvements included reconfiguring the parking lot and landscaping for a circular drive with new curb, gutter and asphalt work.



The drive-thru at Sonic Drive-In in Golden, off of South Golden Road is now open.



About Sonic® Drive-In:

Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by Sonic’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. Sonic is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.



About Snyder Building Construction:

Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms, and banking in Denver and Colorado's Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.

Rich Snyder

720-900-5082



www.snyderbuilding.com



