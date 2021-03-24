PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
WholesaleItalianFood.com Launches New Website and Online Italian Food Marketplace


Miami, FL, March 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WholesaleItalianFood.com launches a new wholesale website and online marketplace that will deliver authentic, high quality Imported Italian foods to your home, restaurant, and/or business. The new upgraded WholesaleItalianFood.com website will offer registered business wholesale accounts, access to a specialized pallet program with reduced pricing, and discounted freight rates.

“We are excited to make ordering easier for our business partners, and provide more information about our Italian Food product lines,” said Ken Ninomiya, Retail Director for WholesaleItalianFood.com.

WholesaleItalianFood.com will also have an e-commerce marketplace open to third-party Italian Food producers as part of its online growth to supply the best Italian Products nationwide. This unique WholesaleItalianFood.com marketplace initiative will allow restaurant owners, home chefs, and Italian Food enthusiasts to shop online for products from some of the largest manufacturers in Italy including Polselli Flour, Basso Olive Oil, and one of the top Amazon selling products, Tutto Calabria Hot Chili Peppers.

For more information, please visit: WholesalItalianFood.com
Contact Information
Wholesale Italian Food
Ken Ninomiya
1-888-252-5251
Contact
https://wholesaleitalianfood.com/

