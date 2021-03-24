Toll Brothers Offers Three Quick Move-In Homes in Northern Colorado

Fort Collins, CO, March 24, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that the company has three quick move-in homes available in its Northern Colorado communities, including The Enclave at Kechter Farm and The Trailside on Harmony.
“These beautiful new homes are move-in ready, with design options selected by a professional designer at the Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Mark Bailey, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Our quick move-in homes are an incredible opportunity for buyers who want to begin living in their new dream home as soon as possible.”
Two quick move-in homes are available in The Enclave at Kechter Farm in Fort Collins—the Breckenridge II and the Fairplay Traditional. Kechter Farm is a master-planned community of 415 homes with picturesque mountain views.
The sprawling ranch floor plan of the Breckenridge II (2,261 square feet) welcomes family and friends to a lovely, open space. The home has 11-foot ceilings throughout the foyer, open dining and great room with towering windows that add to the ambiance. The Breckenridge home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three-car tandem garage that allows for additional parking or loads of storage space. The home is priced at $647,995.
A second quick move-in home available at The Enclave at Kechter Farm is the Fairplay Traditional. This former sales office has been converted back to a Fairplay ranch-style plan with all the bells and whistles of a model home. The incredible east-facing outdoor living space boasts an infinity swimming pool with swim-up bar, built-in gas grill, TV, pergola, and expanded covered patio all with custom tile and pavers. The two-bedroom interior features an open design with a gourmet kitchen including an oversized island, stainless upgraded appliances, and beautiful wood floors. The home is priced at $774,995.
The sales office for Kechter Farm is located at 5944 Fall Harvest Way (Fort Collins, CO 80528) and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective buyers should call 970-221-2227 or visit KechterFarm.com.
Another quick move-in home, The Whitley Classic, is available in The Trailside on Harmony community, the newest resort-style, master-planned community located in Timnath, one of Northern Colorado's most up-and-coming towns.
The Whitley Classic ranch design home provides single-level living at its finest. The open concept kitchen and great room provide the ideal space for entertaining. The large primary bedroom suite offers a large bath and impressive closet space. Rough-in plumbing in the basement allows the buyer to finish the space in the future. The home is complete with designer-curated finishes throughout. The home is priced at $540,000.
The Trailside on Harmony sales office and model homes are located at 5617 Jedidiah Drive, Timnath, 80547. From I-25, go east at the Harmony Rd. exit (exit 265) for about one mile to the community. For more information, call 970-372-2777 or visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado.
