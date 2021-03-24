Jude Sedliak Joins Berkley Service Professionals as a Vice President of Underwriting

Press Releases Berkley Alliance Managers Press Release Share Blog

“Jude’s deep understanding of more than a dozen E&O insurance classes greatly enhances our ability to serve the complex needs of existing clients, while increasing our presence with new markets nationwide,” says Tom Rea, executive vice president of Berkley Service Professionals. “His specialization with numerous professional liability products including miscellaneous professional, real estate and insurance agents will further our goal to meet the ongoing market demands for new endorsements, products and services.”



Mr. Sedliak joins Berkley Service Professionals with nearly 25 years of underwriting professional liability insurance in both the standard and nonstandard markets. This includes serving as vice president at two leading E&S insurance carriers and a general managing agency over the past decade.



Based in Roswell, Georgia, Mr. Sedliak is a licensed insurance agent in the state of Georgia and holds the designation of Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU). He also has a Bachelor of Science degree from LaSalle University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



About Berkley Service Professional

Berkley Service Professionals specializes in comprehensive professional liability insurance for licensed non-medical professionals and complex miscellaneous service exposures. Berkley Service Professionals is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleysp.com.



Berkley Service Professionals conducts business as Berkley Managers Insurance Services, LLC in California as a surplus lines broker. California License #0H05115



Contact:

William Chelak

wchelak@scstrategies.net

