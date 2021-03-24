HBS Systems Announces Telematics Integration with Kubota

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HBS Systems Press Release

As an Elite Kubota Dealership Management System provider, HBS Systems is constantly innovating for equipment dealerships' success. The Kubota telematics integration is the newest of many updates that will be released in 2021 and beyond.

Kubota Tractor Corporation supplies products and services to United States residents only. Kubota Tractor Corporation reserves the right to change the stated specifications without notice. These comparisons are for descriptive purposes only and do not provide any express or implied warranty of any nature, including any warranty of merchantability or for a particular purpose. For complete operational information, the operator's manual should be consulted. Kubota strongly recommends the use of a Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS) and seat belt in almost all applications. For information regarding Kubota products or services outside the United States, see Kubota Corporation's global website. Richardson, TX, March 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- HBS Systems, a leading provider of web-based equipment dealership management solutions and rental software, announced an advanced telematics integration with Kubota.This telematics integration will strengthen the support NetView ECO provides to Kubota dealerships throughout North America. The benefits Kubota dealers can expect include:Track unit location for dealer and customer-owned fleets.Geo-fence job sites to receive notifications, minimize theft and watch for potential misuse.Monitor unit meters and usage time for preventative maintenance, cost savings, and rental contract accuracy.Increase service efficiency and customer satisfaction by receiving fault codes that expedite work orders within NetView ECO.Manage from one customizable screen through NetView ECO’s Service Connect, accessible from anywhere on any device.“We’re connecting dealers with customers and their machines with new technology to improve dealership productivity and reduce machine downtime on the job-site or in the field which helps increase customer satisfaction,” said HBS Systems President and CEO, Chad Stone. “Our development team is consistently providing first-to-market technology and benefits not found in the industry. The telematics integration with Kubota allows dealers to monitor machine health as well as receive alerts about any machine issues or potential problems. Dealers can proactively order parts or send a service technician right to the customer’s location and more.”About HBS Systems, Inc.Since 1985, HBS Systems, Inc. has served equipment dealers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide in the agricultural, aggregate, construction, industrial, and material handling and rental equipment industries with our web-based NetView ECO equipment dealership management software. Our integrated OEM solutions simplify complex Kubota, John Deere, CNH Industrial, Case Agriculture and Case Construction, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction, AGCO, Bobcat, Vermeer, and CLAAS processes with automation and an intuitive design. NetView ECO improves the equipment dealership’s accuracy, usability, and efficiency, leading to increased profitability and customer satisfaction. Our web-based ERP gives equipment dealerships the ability to easily manage Accounting, Parts Inventory, Units, Rental, and Service, including mobile access for remote technicians. Our secure cloud-based data platform scales to equipment dealer's business needs and offers accessibility from any Internet-connected device, including smartphones and tablets, allowing your employees to stay connected to data no matter where they are. HBS Systems prides itself on providing advanced technology today that positions equipment dealerships for the future. To learn more, contact our experienced team at sales@hbssystems.com, 800-376-6376, or visit www.hbssystems.com.About Kubota Tractor CorporationKubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products, and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit www.KubotaUSA.com.Kubota Tractor Corporation supplies products and services to United States residents only. Kubota Tractor Corporation reserves the right to change the stated specifications without notice. These comparisons are for descriptive purposes only and do not provide any express or implied warranty of any nature, including any warranty of merchantability or for a particular purpose. For complete operational information, the operator's manual should be consulted. Kubota strongly recommends the use of a Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS) and seat belt in almost all applications. For information regarding Kubota products or services outside the United States, see Kubota Corporation's global website. Contact Information HBS Systems

