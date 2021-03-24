Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Introduces an Outdoor AI Inference System with NVIDIA® Jetson™ Xavier™ NX for AIoT Applications – AIE800-904-FL

The AIE800-904-FL is Axiomtek’s latest Artificial Intelligence embedded system. Made for outdoor operation in challenging conditions, the edge AI system is a perfect platform for traffic management, smart city security and intelligent manufacturing.

City of Industry, CA, March 24, 2021 --(



In addition to the superior performance and the power advantage of accelerated computing, the AIE800-904-FL is designed with a high IP67 degree of protection from water and dust ingress. It supports a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to 50°C and has vibration endurance of up to 3Grms. It also features M12 type I/O connectors and four waterproof N-jack antenna openings for operational stability in rugged environments.



Among its many features, the AIE800-904-FL has one M.2 Key B 2242 SSD socket with a high-speed PCIe 2.0 x2 NVMe interface for extensive storage needs. In addition, the embedded box PC is equipped with one GbE PoE port for IP camera video surveillance solutions including traffic flow monitoring, license plate recognition, vehicle recognition, intrusion detection and access control.



“Axiomtek is dedicated to creating opportunities with the emergence of IoT, AI and machine learning by bringing powerful computing capacity to the edge,” says Annie Fu, a product manager of the Artificial Intelligence Division at Axiomtek. “Our outstanding AIE800-904-FL makes it possible to run AI applications directly on field devices. Featuring IP67-rated housing, industrial-grade vibration tolerance, wide operating temperature capabilities and a wide voltage AC input range, the AIE800-904-FL is suitable for harsh operating environments. Taking traffic management as an example, a high-performance system that can accurately detect, record, process, and transmit huge streams of data is crucial for the success of a smart city.”



Axiomtek’s AIE800-904-FL is now available for purchase. For more product information or for customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Advanced Features Include:



- IP67-rated design, specifically for outdoor environments

- NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX with Volta™ GPU architecture with 384 NVIDIA CUDA® cores

- High performance, GPU accelerated computing

- -30°C to +50°C operating temperature range

- Wide range power input of 100 to 240 VAC with 10kV surge protection

- 4 N-jack antenna openings with waterproof design

- M12 lockable I/Os

- 1 IEEE 802.3at GbE PoE (30W)

- Support for Allxon Device Management Solutions (Allxon DMS)



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designer/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks and touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation and energy.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern Regional Headquarters, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



