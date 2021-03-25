Loveforce International Releases Digital Singles by Rocky Peoples and COVID-19

On Friday, March 26th, Loveforce International will be releasing two new digital singles by Rocky peoples and Covid-19 and giving away the e-book version of The Best Quotes on Topics of General Interest.

The release by Covid-19 is entitled “I Got Away. It is a metallic Psychedelic Rock song. Lyrically its about someone who has a revelation and how it could change his life. Musically, its got lots of guitars and heavily echoed singing giving it a psychedelic feel.



Despite its title, Rocky People’s “Trail of Tears” is a very happy song about the joy of love. It’s overall message is moving beyond the trail of tears through the power of love. Musically, its upbeat and gentle on the ears.



“We are releasing two very different songs this week but they are equally good in their own way.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



Loveforce International will also release the e-book version of The Best Quotes on Topics of General Interest by The Prophet of Life. The book is a collection of quotes on such topics as Love, Happiness, and Truth. It includes humorous and inspirational quotes.



The e-book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, March 26th only. The digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, Triller, Boomplay, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Ten Cent, TikTok, Resso.



