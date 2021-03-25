Wisdom Events Will Bring Commercial Opportunities for Advanced Biofuels Globally Through Technological Advancements, Collaboration, Research and Innovation

Fuelled by the demand for sustainable clean fuels, coupled with a favourable regulatory climate, increased government initiatives for eco-friendly alternative fuels, and with global energy consumption projected to increase 28% by 2040, the European and North American biofuel markets is expected to see significant growth over the next few years. Major blending mandates that drive the demand for biofuels have been set in the US and Europe.

The virtual Europe & North America Advanced Biofuels Summit on 13 and 14 April will bring together key players and senior representatives from biodiesel producers, downstream oil companies, clean fuel producers, alternative fuels industries, process technology providers, fuel traders, brokers, consultants, crop science and feedstock suppliers. We will discuss the latest market trends, the impact of Covid–19 on the advanced biofuels market, advancements in process technology, and review existing regulation impacting the markets in Europe and North America to ascertain where the most commercial developments and business opportunities lie in these rapidly growing markets.



The Summit will count on 20+ expert speakers from well-known organisations like BP, ENI, Advanced Biofuels Canada, European Biodiesel Board, World Bioenergy Association, Nordic Green, World Energy, SBI BioEnergy, UK Department for Transport, Electrochaea GmbH, m2p-labs Microbioreactors, ECB Holdings and many more.



Key topics:

- Key Developments and Trends in the European and North American Advanced Biofuels Market

- Advanced Biofuels Technology Updates & Emerging Opportunities

- Reviewing Regulatory Developments in Europe & North America

- Meeting Demand for Alternative Feedstocks

- Assessing Investment Opportunities for Advanced Biofuels



