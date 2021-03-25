Commercient and Cloud Construction LLC, a Salesforce Partner, Are Proud to Announce Their Partnership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Commercient signs a new partnership with Cloud Construction LLC, a Salesforce Partner based in San Diego, California, USA, that provides services to improve businesses and that builds Salesforce projects.

About Commercient

Marietta, GA, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with Cloud Construction LLC, a Salesforce Partner, that provides services to improve businesses and that builds Salesforce projects.

With more than 25 apps on Salesforce's AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers' systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.

Cloud Construction LLC is a Salesforce Partner that provides services to improve business and build Salesforce projects. When it comes to customer businesses needing to complete projects, they have the required knowledge and skill in all certification programs required for their project. Part of being a Salesforce partner is that they want their clients to get the most out of their CRM.

"Providing automation for our clients is critical to a successful Salesforce implementation." Said Rich Hawkins Owner of Cloud Construction LLC. "Partnering with Commercient ensures we can provide integrated solutions for many of the accounting and ERP systems our clients use," he explained.

As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient's fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.

"Commercient is excited to partner with Cloud Construction. Commercient believes that leveraging all of Clouds Constructions certified consultants holding certifications in architecture, administration, CPQ, and Pardot will help our clients further into the future," said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Developments at Commercient. "Cloud Construction builds and customizes client's Salesforce projects, regardless of how small or big and the type of industry the business falls within. Their services range from Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, CPQ, Custom Integration, Lightning Development, Field Service Lightning, and Marketing Automation. With their services and our integrated solutions, we can bring the best CRM experience to our mutual customers," he explained.

About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP's, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.

