MedAware Systems Launches AI-Powered Post Market Surveillance for Cervical Disc Replacement Devices

Boulder, CO, March 25, 2021 --



SOHInfo (www.sohinfo.com) monitors government regulatory adverse event databases as well as relevant published literature to provide complete monitoring of devices from all major device manufacturers. The Service also offers comprehensive visibility and active alerts across all three major social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



The surveillance system supports both FDA and MDR post market vigilance requirements. It provides up-to-date and detailed event information, including reported events, device problems, patient problems, and report sources. At-a-glance charts and tables quickly reveal overall activity for each product covered. Social Media posts are classified by positive and negative comments, malfunctions, general chatter, mentions of competitive products, and other key components.



“This new addition to SOHInfo’s Complete Product Monitoring Suite, which combines AI-powered post market surveillance, curated clinical research data, and in-depth analytics, provides a uniquely comprehensive picture of our clients’ products, delivered through a single platform,” said Michael Willis, CEO. He continued: “The in-depth product intelligence on a wide array of products from various manufacturers, along with ease-of-use and cost and time savings provides significant value across the entire customer organization.”



About MedAware Systems, Inc.

Michael Willis

720-548-1280



www.medawaresystems.com



