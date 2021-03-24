Press Releases Fusion Medical Staffing Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Fusion Medical Staffing: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Fusion Medical Staffing Wins ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards

Fusion Medical Staffing has been awarded the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.





Fusion Medical Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.7% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38%. The company also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75.2% of their placed job candidates. The industry’s average is 40%.



“Fusion works hard to improve the lives of everyone we touch including our colleagues, traveling healthcare professionals, facilities and patients we serve,” said Steve Koesters, CEO of Fusion Medical Staffing. “Being awarded Best of Staffing for both clients and talent is a great honor and greater motivation for Fusion to keep improving lives.”



On average, clients of winning agencies and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.



“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!”



About



Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven and positive.



About ClearlyRated:



Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.



About Best of Staffing:



ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com. Omaha, NE, March 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Fusion Medical Staffing, a leading staffing agency, has been awarded the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.Fusion Medical Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.7% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38%. The company also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75.2% of their placed job candidates. The industry’s average is 40%.“Fusion works hard to improve the lives of everyone we touch including our colleagues, traveling healthcare professionals, facilities and patients we serve,” said Steve Koesters, CEO of Fusion Medical Staffing. “Being awarded Best of Staffing for both clients and talent is a great honor and greater motivation for Fusion to keep improving lives.”On average, clients of winning agencies and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!”About Fusion Medical Staffing Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven and positive.About ClearlyRated:Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.About Best of Staffing:ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com. Contact Information Fusion Medical Staffing

Leah Kemple

(877) 230-3885 ext. 549



fusionmedstaff.com

Public Relations Specialist

Attached Files

Best of Staffing Talent Logo Filename: best-of-staffing-2021-talent-.png

Best of Staffing Client Logo Filename: best-of-staffing-2021-client-.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fusion Medical Staffing