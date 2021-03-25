Pentek Announces SOSA Aligned Development Platform That Speeds Integration Tasks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pentek, Inc. Press Release

*Developed in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard *Eight 3U VPX slots for a variety of acquisition and processing modules *Ready-to-run development platform for Pentek’s Models 5550 and 5553 Eight-Channel A/D and D/A Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Processors *Optional rear panel RF and optical connections

Upper Saddle River, NJ, March 25, 2021 --



Several Pentek partners and key contributors to the emerging SOSA Technical Standard are involved in the development of this platform. Pentek teamed up with Elma Electronic for backplane and system management components, Interface Concept for backplane switch modules, Concurrent Technologies for single board computer modules, and Crossfield Technology for IPMI and chassis management support; all specifically designed to be in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard.



“The efforts put into this platform demonstrate our commitment and the value of the alignment and interoperability goals driving the SOSA Consortium mission,” said Bob Sgandurra, Pentek’s director of product management. “Pentek has worked tirelessly with key suppliers in the open architecture community to put this platform together. With the Model 8256, customers can now immediately start integrating and building their application.”



Model 8256 Advanced Features

The Open Group SOSA Consortium created a common framework, the emerging SOSA Technical Standard, for sensor systems based on key interfaces and open standards established by industry-government consensus. The forthcoming SOSA Technical Standard implements numerous VITA standards that are reflected in the Pentek Model 8256 configuration. The Model 8256 takes advantage of several advanced features including cooling, platform system management and RF/optical interface options.



- The Model 8256’s built-in forced-air cooling is designed to support conduction-cooled boards in a standard 19” rackmount profile chassis. This provides the convenience of development on conduction-cooled boards in a desktop or laboratory environment.



- Pentek’s SOSA aligned development chassis utilizes VITA 46.11 and HOST aligned Chassis Management Module (CMM). This CMM is software upgradeable to the forthcoming SOSA v1.0 standards. SOSA aligned systems will feature, and the CMM will enable, meaningful integration between the functional elements (SOSA Modules) and the System Manager, the CMM and every Plug-In Card (PIC).



- The Model 8256 is designed for convenient access to RF and optical interfaces. Each RF payload slot can be optioned with 20 coaxial breakout connectors located on the back panel of the chassis providing direct connections to the VITA 67.3C backplane connector. In addition, each RF payload slot can be optioned with two rear panel MPO adapters to provide access to the VITA 67.3C dual optical interfaces.



Partner Interoperability

Speeding development is the prime objective of the Model 8256. Customers can be up and running in short order because Pentek has taken many of the initial startup and configuration issues out of the equation. To reduce the development effort and risk, Pentek offers integration assistance to select and configure modules to meet overall system objectives.



* Elma Electronic Backplane

* Interface Concept Switch Card

* Concurrent Technologies SBC

* Crossfield Technology IMPI Software and Chassis Management Module



Development Platform Demonstration Video

For a demonstration of Pentek Model 8256 development platform, please visit: https://www.pentek.com/go/8256sosademo



Product Availability

The Model 8256 is immediately available. Several options for Quartz RFSoC data acquisition and processing boards, RF and optical interconnections are possible. Pentek integration assistance is available to select and configure modules that are most appropriate for prototyping specific applications.



About Pentek

Pentek, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, designs and manufactures innovative commercial and rugged DSP boards and real-time system recorders for commercial, government and military systems including radar, communications, SIGINT, defense, medical and industrial control applications. Pentek offers powerful VPX, FMC, FMC+, AMC, XMC, cPCI, and PCIe board solutions featuring high-performance Xilinx FPGAs. Pentek equips all boards and recorder products with high-performance I/O including gigabit serial interfaces, powerful software development tools and offers strong DSP software support.



Pentek and Quartz are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pentek, Inc. Brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.



John Eklund

201-818-5900



www.pentek.com

To schedule an interview with Rodger Hosking, please contact Patterson & Associates.



