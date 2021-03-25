New from Higher Ground Books & Media: "Fill Your Cup" by Deborah Armstrong Bryant

Do you spend a large portion of your energy caring for others? Do you find that your days are so filled with tasks and responsibilities that your own self-care is often neglected? Now Available for Pre-Order. "Fill Your Cup: Transform Your Daily Life Experience Through the Purposeful Focusing of Your Thoughts" by Deborah Armstrong Bryant.

Springfield, OH, March 25, 2021 --(



Deborah Armstrong Bryant is a mother of two young-adult children as well as a Middle School Counselor. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education, a Master’s degree in Education, and a Master’s degree in School Counseling. After spending years as a self-employed piano teacher and singer-songwriter, she transitioned into public education as a platform to serve, support, and uplift others. She has spent many years studying personal development and the power of positive thinking, and she is amazed at how vastly she improved her own life through these practices! She is now inspired to use her writing to share with others what she has learned and found helpful on this amazing life journey.



Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com. Springfield, OH, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Now Available for Pre-Order. "Fill Your Cup: Transform Your Daily Life Experience Through the Purposeful Focusing of Your Thoughts" by Deborah Armstrong Bryant. Do you spend a large portion of your energy caring for others? Do you find that your days are so filled with tasks and responsibilities that your own self-care is often neglected? While this is true for many, it is also true that lack of regular self-care can lead to burnout, stress, health issues, and compassion fatigue. As the saying goes, you can't pour from an empty cup. One highly effective way to apply self-care is to deliberately and positively focus one's thoughts. Much has been written about the power of positive thinking and the effect people's habitual thoughts can have on their experiences. This workbook is a personal journal with morning and evening sentence starters intended to improve one's mood/feelings and ultimately enhance daily experiences.Deborah Armstrong Bryant is a mother of two young-adult children as well as a Middle School Counselor. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education, a Master’s degree in Education, and a Master’s degree in School Counseling. After spending years as a self-employed piano teacher and singer-songwriter, she transitioned into public education as a platform to serve, support, and uplift others. She has spent many years studying personal development and the power of positive thinking, and she is amazed at how vastly she improved her own life through these practices! She is now inspired to use her writing to share with others what she has learned and found helpful on this amazing life journey.Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.