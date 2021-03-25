Newest Weapon in the Fight Against COVID 19 - Bi-Polar Ionization System Tests Positive for Killing Coronavirus

About Medcare Medical Devices Canada: MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health products, headquartered in Vaughan, ON. Vaughan, Canada, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Medcare Medical Devices Canada has received the official word that their bi-polar ionization systems have recently been certified as capable of reducing Coronavirus particles in the air by greater than 99%.The scientific study was conducted by Hylabs, a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tools for detection and identification of microorganisms, and followed the stringent guidelines developed by the Israeli Ministry of Health. These tests concluded that the Sterionizer D6 and D5 units were capable of inactivating hCoV-OC43; an acceptable model for SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID 19.While no cytotoxic effect to MRC5 cells was observed, the viral log reduction of the Coronavirus particles was an average of 2.13 or greater than 99%. As per ISO 18184:2019 standards, this reduction in viral load is classified as “significant” and as such these ionization units are deemed a highly effective means of controlling the spread of this highly infectious disease.Medcare Medical Devices Canada is the Canadian importer and master distributor for the Sterionizer systems. The devices are included in their MDEL as a Class 1 Medical Device. The national launch of Sterionizer devices in Canada is currently underway.About Hylabs: Hylabs, located in Rehovot, Israel, is a leading diagnostic company working in the field of microbiology and specifically focused on infectious diseases. For five decades, it has specialized in the development, production and marketing of services and products for the detection and identification of microorganisms. Today the company leads the field through advanced molecular methods such as RT PCR and NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) in the clinical, industrial, research and innovation markets, alongside the continued production of classical tools for conventional culturing methods.About Medcare Medical Devices Canada: MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health products, headquartered in Vaughan, ON.