Anil Uzun Calls for Action on Climate Crisis and Starts a Petition

Anil Uzun calls people to action about the irreversible consequences of climate change, global warming and how the governments, incorporations and people shall take action. He has started a petition to create an impact and raise awareness.





“Climate crisis is one of the biggest threats awaiting the people. The reason behind the crisis is mostly the consumption and production of humans that cause black carbon, methane, hydrofluorocarbons, and tropospheric ozone that lead to global warming and resulting in deterioration air quality, food crisis, and water pollution. Most people are not aware of the impact so I wanted to start a petition to raise awareness and take action,” he says.



“Climate change will lead many countries to have weak economies that will directly cause problems related to the public health, agriculture and ecosystems and the overall welfare of the countries. That is why I urge the people to support me on the petition and sign it asap,” Anil Uzun says.



“People should take actions to urge governments and corporations to stop polluting the environment,” he says. “Emissions of carbon dioxide and the short-lived climate pollutants shall be regulated. Governments should follow The Paris Agreement that sets a target to slow the rate of global warming at 2°C. If we act now we can slow the rate of warming and lower public health risks,” continues Anil Uzun.



You can find the petition link at the personal blog of Anil Uzun:



https://aniluzun.net



Who is Anil Uzun?



