Alcineo Achieves American Express ExpressPay Certification for Its SoftPOS SDK

Arnaud Corria, President of Alcineo states, "Our challenge is to provide a SDK that offers flexibility, interoperability and easy to integrate solution. We are reputed as technical enabler, allowing our customers to build their tailored SoftPOS product." La Ciotat, France, March 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Alcineo, a leading provider of secure digital payment and SoftPOS solution, is proud to announce that its SoftPOS SDK has received the certification of American Express ExpressPay contactless payment specification. This certification validates the software based payment application embedded into Android smartphones or tablets enabling ExpressPay transactions.It is a significant milestone as Alcineo SoftPOS SDK is now certified with major payment schemes and has proven compliance with payment schemes security rules.The softPOS technology integrates contactless smartcard payment functionality to software-based environment eliminating the hardware constraints.The SoftPOS solution offers an easy-to-set and affordable alternative to traditional POS systems, allowing merchants to convert their regular Android smartphone or NFC tablet into contactless point of sales. It eliminates the space or financial constraints that would make small merchants reluctant to invest in terminal equipement. It gives the opportunity to nomad and microbusinesses to increase sales and start accepting bank cards at low cost.In this context of COVID pandemic deeply impacting interactions, it is critical to give customers the ability to keep safe with touchless payment capability in any purchasing circumstance.The challenge for payment solution providers or banks is to offer an innovative solution that guarantees the same level of data protection as traditional PCI devices whilst it brings convenience and flexibility to accept digital payment wherever they are.Arnaud Corria, President of Alcineo states, "Our challenge is to provide a SDK that offers flexibility, interoperability and easy to integrate solution. We are reputed as technical enabler, allowing our customers to build their tailored SoftPOS product." Contact Information Alcineo

