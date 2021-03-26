Mayaland Hotels and Resorts Endorse RateTiger for Online Distribution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

The Mexican hospitality group witnesses increase in occupancy & online revenue.

Located in Yucatan, Mayaland is a pioneer in heritage tourism with its maiden hotel built in Chichén Itzá, making it the first property in the world to be built within an ancient site. It has been featured as one of the world’s top hotels by National Geographic and Conde Nast Traveler magazines as well as being a consistent winner of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award.



The group operates 5 properties and sells it across various online sales channels. With focus shifting to domestic travel, the property had to readjust its distribution strategy in the last one year to optimize profitability. With Mexico leading the hospitality sector recovery in the Latin American market, it has become imperative for hotels to use the right channels to make their inventory visible at every customer touchpoint.



“With RateTiger Channel Manager, we can manage all our demand partners and OTAs in one place. It is a powerful tool for making quick updates and has made managing online bookings easier. The ease of updating rates and availability across multiple OTAs has helped in resource optimization while making online distribution cost-effective,” commented Jafet Garcia, E- Commerce Coordinator, Mayaland Hotels and Resorts.



Mayaland Hotel’s revenue management team is leveraging RateTiger’s real-time connectivity with over 450 online sales channels to connect to with the top producing OTAs including key regional channels like Despegar, Best Day Travel, Keytel along with global ones like Expedia, Booking.com, HRS and Agoda. The effective use of online channels has led to an increase in occupancy and revenue.



"In the last few months, domestic tourism in Mexico has registered healthy growth. The ability to update ARI quickly, efficiently and transparently to several channels is an essential solution for hotels. RateTiger gives Mayaland instant control to manage rate and inventory and receive reservation confirmation to their PMS thereby eliminating chances of any manual errors," said Julian Lindt, Sales Director - Latin America, eRevMax.



Poulami Datta

+44 (0) 20 3865 0170



www.erevmax.com

Wynyard Park House

Wynyard Avenue, Wynyard, TS22 5TB

United Kingdom



