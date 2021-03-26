New Introduction - DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings Flush Surface, Stainless Steel Compression Latches

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

FDB introduce a pair of flush-mounted compression latches made of stainless steel with different housing lengths, one with a fixed but exchangeable cam, the other with tool-less adjustment using a knurled wheel.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, March 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "Rail transport is subject to especially high requirements in design, function and material which provide a challenge for hardware manufacturers to combine the advantages of a flush-mounted quarter turn with those of a compression latch, while ensuring easy, tool-less adjustment of the cam."

"We are therefore delighted to introduce the DIRAK solution which features a pair of flush-mounted compression latches made of stainless steel with different housing lengths, one with a fixed but exchangeable cam, the other with tool-less adjustment using a knurled wheel. All versions provide a precise compression combined with a flat surface," explains Gary Miles, MD of FDB Panel Fittings.

These two design styles – standard and toolless adjustable length are of interest where a completely flush surface is important – they are discrete and safe since the flush-mounted design is adjustable to sit fully flush to the door surface. It therefore avoids the risk of clothing getting caught, so offering increased safety, for example in escape routes – also for discretion where it is preferred for the latch to be non-obvious, for aesthetic or security reasons.

They are especially suited to railway carriage interiors and similar where people require to move in confined spaces such as corridors with storage cupboards or access doors to side rooms without nuisance unlatching and door opening. These latches are also for external rail use where anti vibration, compression sealing and smooth surface are required. Likewise, for HVAC applications where anti-vibration and anti-corrosion performance supports appropriate IP ratings and for furniture construction where the discrete flush surface and firm gasket pull down enhance the operational look and feel of the equipment.

The whole latch is vibration-proof, as tested in accordance with DIN EN 61373 while offering a full 6 mm of compression and enabling safe contact pressure without rubbing of the cam on the frame. For safety in operation the closing position is clearly visible with marks on the housing and insert for easy checking of the exact latching status.

The design incorporates two housing lengths of 28 mm or 37 mm which allow for different door thicknesses from 13mm to 22mm and for the versatile use of materials including wood, fiberglass synthetics and sandwich type boards. A wide range of H dimensions is possible: standard version H can be varied by exchanging the cam on the fixed version and on the adjustable version by use of the simple knurled wheel adjustment provided, plus there are different assembly options as the anti-rotation mounting flange can be used with countersunk screws and if using washers also with cylinder head screws or weld studs.

Contact Information
FDB Panel Fittings

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/compression+stainless-steel



