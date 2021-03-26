Bizdata’s eZintegrations Platform Streamlines Human Capital Integration Solutions for Corporations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bizdata, Inc. Press Release

Bizdata Inc., the global cloud solutions and integrations company announced a series of new use-case-driven integration designed to strengthen HR management across the entire employee lifecycle.

Wilmington, DE, March 26, 2021 --(



The eZintegrations platform from Bizdata eliminates the need for coding on the consumer’s end and accelerates automated connections and data pipelines through business applications to widely used objects and processes. Bizdata’s eZintegrations solutions empower organizations by setting up quick, cost-effective integration strategies that synchronize employment-related data and processes, resulting in faster decision-making. Typical integration projects can usually take weeks, if not months. Bizdata’s integrations go live in only five to ten days as recorded by customers. As a result, by reducing deployment time by about 72% and accelerating time-to-value, they drive efficiencies.



Through pre-packaging the flow of data across critical systems that house and handle employee data through multiple phases of the employee journey, Bizdata has made it much easier for organizations to manage these integrations. The eZintegrations Integration platform helps integrate any HCM solution, time machines and ERP including Workday, Oracle HCM Cloud, and ADP WorkforceNOw for time management, attendance capture, payroll, employee onboarding and offboarding automation. Thereby, empowering all stakeholders to leverage these efficiencies, contributing to enhanced workforce morale and enable digital workplace for the next generation connected Enterprise.



Human Capital Integration powered with Bizdata eZintegrations unfolds to several substantial benefits to the firm, including:

● Real-time integration between various Human capital systems with any function in the organization

● Schedule time event load service frequency as hourly, daily, monthly and quarterly as per your preference

● Redesign and streamline HR processes for maximum effectiveness of the workforce

● Automate simple HR administrative tasks to help managerial decision-making.

● Using HCM data to ask for more detailed and strategic information to help executives make difficult decisions.

● Align technology to aid in peer-to-peer interaction

● Provide shift differential and various working shift periods

● Manage absence management, late check-in and late check-out



eZintegrations is also listed on Oracle Cloud Marketplace



About Bizdata Inc.:

Bizdata, heralded as a leading global software firm, aims to offer the best solution for analytics, PLM platforms and cloud-based integration to accelerate services such as integration, analysis and storage of big data.



Amitabh Chaudhary

+1-650-283-1644



https://www.bizdata360.com



