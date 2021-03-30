30A Art Gallery Owner Wins Artist of the Year

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Modus Photography Press Release

South Walton Tourist Development Council (TDC) are excited to announce that Chandler Williams, the owner of Modus Photography on 30A, has recently won the South Walton Artist of the Year Award for 2021.

Santa Rosa Beach, FL, March 30, 2021 --



Not only is this a significant designation, but it is only the second time that a photographer has won this Artist of the Year award (the other being Michael Granberry in 2010).



About the TDC Artist of the Year Award

Every year, the South Walton Tourist Development Council (TDC) awards one local artist the Artist of the Year award. The point of the award is to celebrate local artists and promote the thriving art community throughout 30A to visitors who come from all over the world. The artist of the year is then commissioned to make a special art piece for the TDC, which is displayed in several public locations throughout South Walton, including the South Walton Annex and the South Walton Visitor Center and Conference Room. When tourists come to the Visitor Center to learn more about South Walton, they’ll see that art as part of the local culture.



About Chandler Williams

Chandler Williams didn’t know what he wanted to be when he grew up - at first. A high school basketball player, he took a trip to Peru after graduation with thoughts of perhaps moving to South America. There he took a photograph of a local man with a pineapple that started it all. From that moment on, he knew that he wanted to have a full-time career as a photographer. Eventually, he opened Modus Photography Art Gallery, where he showcases his work and takes on commissions for clients on 30A.



Chandler specializes in artistic landscape photography across different mediums like metal, canvas, wood, cloth papers, or burnished aluminum. At the Modus Photography Art Gallery, you can find walls full of the crisp, vibrant, and stunning landscapes that 30A provides all printed onto mediums that you may not have seen before from different artists. Chandler is inspired by the scenery around him, both in Grayton Beach where Modus Photography Art Gallery is located, and beyond. Chandler is honored to receive this year’s Artist of the Year and plans to host photography workshops throughout the year to give back to the community.



