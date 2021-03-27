Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey - the Visually Stunning Puzzle Adventure Game, Out Now on Nintendo Switch

Press Releases GodSpeed Games Press Release

GodSpeed Games partners with Antler Interactive to bring the visually stunning puzzle adventure game, Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey on Nintendo Switch.

Krystopia was originally developed by Antler Interactive, who are one of Europe's leading immersive games studios based in Stockholm, working and creating games for the latest in technology.



GodSpeed Games has handled the Nintendo Switch Development and will publish the title on Nintendo Switch Store.



“Continuing our love for the quality indie games, we are happy to bring Krystopia for the players on Nintendo Switch. Krystopia is a visual treat to the fans who love to play the escape room-inspired puzzle adventure games. The story and the environments are beautifully crafted by the Antler Interactive team, who have great expertise in creating immersive games using latest in the technology,” says Ranbeer Hora, MD GodSpeed Games.



To learn more about Krystopia, visit

https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/krystopia-a-puzzle-journey-switch/



For early access to the game please contact info@godspeedgames.com for a promo code and to download the game from the Nintendo Switch eShop.



About GodSpeed Games



GodSpeed Games is one of the leading Game Development Studios in India, creating games for Mobile, PC and Consoles. Predominantly a Game Services Company with specialization in Game Development, Game Porting and Game QA Services, GodSpeed Games also works with Global Developers and Publishers to bring their titles on Nintendo Switch and other console platforms. Their recent development associations include – Shaolin vs Wutang, Almightree: The Last Dreamer, Shakes on a Plane and The Innsmouth Case.



For more information, please visit www.godspeedgames.com or email at sales@godspeedgames.com.



About Antler Interactive



Antler Interactive is an interactive game studio, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Their vision is to create games that introduce new ways of playing and interacting with emerging technologies. Previously known as SVRVIVE Studios, a pioneer in XR with globally bestselling and award-winning titles, the studio is also the creator of mobile AR game Krystal Kart (featured by Google as “Top AR Picks” in 2019). For more information please visit www.antlerinteractive.com.



Ranbeer Hora

+919923780046



www.godspeedgames.com



