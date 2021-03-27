New Book Out: "Peter Pike and the Revenge of the Romanovs" by Neal W. Fandek

Press Releases Neal W. Fandek Books Press Release

The third book in the exciting and thought-provoking Peter Pike series, "Peter Pike and the Revenge of the Romanovs," is here.

Columbia, MO, March 27, 2021



So small, so perfect, so golden, so priceless.



So deadly.



Private eye Peter Pike and his sleuth-librarian fiancée Greta learn just how deadly when the Third Imperial Egg turns up in the Mississippi River town of Punica, Mo. Now it’s up to Pike and Greta to find the egg before a modern-day Rasputin, the actor Robert DeXero, a crooked cop, a shady college president and the Russian mob turn their world inside out. As the body count builds, Pike and Greta try to keep their love alive – and stay alive.



Third in the Peter Pike series.



Based on true events: the Third Imperial Egg was lost after the Russian Revolution and only surfaced ten years ago in a Midwestern junk shop. Truth is usually stranger than fiction.



Download it from Kindle today.



