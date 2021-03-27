Tweaking Technologies Introduces StopAllAds Browser Extension for Microsoft Edge

Press Releases Tweaking Technologies Press Release

Microsoft Edge users can now use StopAllAds Browser Extension to block intrusive ads.

Now that, StopAllAds extension is available for Microsoft Edge, millions of Windows 10 users will be able to block unwanted pop-ups, video ads, banners, malicious links and more. Nonetheless, the extension is free, and it gives users advanced features to set their own preferences.



As users browse the web intrusive ads spoil the browsing experience, the StopAllAds extension released for Microsoft Edge will help block these ads load the webpage faster.



“From my personal experience, I know how frustrating it is to see ads while browsing. I would see them on each site and thought it is not fair. This was when we decided to help people using the technology and create StopAllAds. Now with the release of the StopAllAds extension for Microsoft Edge, users can enjoy disturbance-free browsing. Our aim behind releasing StopAllAds for Edge is to improve the browsing experience, block all intrusive ads and improve webpage load time,” says CEO and Founder of Tweaking Technologies, Mr. Shrishail Rana.



“Tweaking Technologies has always focused on providing solutions to all types of users. With this thought in mind, the long-awaited StopAllAds browser extension for Microsoft Edge users is released. We hope this proves beneficial for those who use Edge as their default browser,” added Mr. Laxmikant Sharma, Vice President, Quality & Excellence Tweaking Technologies.



StopAllAds browser extension by providing ad-free browsing has helped millions of users globally. Furthermore, it has made going online easier and safer.



To know more about StopAllAds, please visit the website:

https://www.stopallads.com/



About the Company:

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



www.tweakingtechnologies.com



