Tyto Athene Awarded $31 Million Contract Supporting U.S. Fleet Cyber Command Consolidated Cryptologic Program, Defense Cryptologic Program, & Tactical Cryptologic Program

Tyto Athene was awarded a $31 million contract providing technical direction, engineering, installation and maintenance of electronic systems for the Consolidated Cryptologic Program, Defense Cryptologic Program and Tactical Cryptologic Program in support of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command.

Tyto Athene LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $31,032,919 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide technical direction and labor for engineering, installation, and maintenance of electronic systems and equipment and the respective infrastructure for the Consolidated Cryptologic Program, Defense Cryptologic Program and Tactical Cryptologic Program in support of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 - option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total ceiling value to $34,611,137. The base ordering period is expected to be completed by March 2026; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by September 2026. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (50%); Fort Meade, Maryland (30%); and Oahu, Hawaii (20%). Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contract's minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract resulted from a full and open competitive solicitation through beta.SAM.gov, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-21-D-0008).

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene is a full-service systems integrator providing design, installation, and support of complex voice, data, and security networks. Our wide range of network services and solutions include VoIP/voice, video, data, transport, infrastructure, network management, and security. Tyto Athene has over fifty years of experience supporting the Federal Government, the Department of Defense, State and Local Governments, communities, first responders and organizations across the United States and around the globe. Tyto Athene is focused on helping clients securely access information in order to accelerate their ability to make decisions. Its team utilizes industry-leading technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes to clients. We believe our success is owed to our employees, who at every level are valued and given the resources to continuously achieve excellence. For more information please visit www.gotyto.com

