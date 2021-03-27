Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

Easily Integrate SAP Business One and Magento with INSYNC's iPaaS Solution – APPSeCONNECT

A deep dive into how APPSeCONNECT is streamlining the integration process SAP Business One and Magento.

On the other hand, Magento eCommerce is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms in the industry that comes packed with several robust features for its users. It has helped millions of businesses become successful over time. Having both these systems operating separately, however, will not bring seamless data transfer and business automation. To achieve seamless integration, a robust integration platform to connect the two systems is needed.



SAP Business One and Magento Integration by APPSeCONNECT aims to solve this integration problem. APPSeCONNECT provides unique growth opportunity to all businesses, automates critical operations and helps organizations achieve their goals. It facilitates seamless integration and efficient transfer of data between the applications. With the integration provided by APPSeCONNECT between SAP Business One and Magento eCommerce, organizations can experience the power of an integrated and automated business process channel that helps them grow faster.



The advantages that SAP Business One and Magento eCommerce integration by APPSeCONNCT brings to a business:



1.Reduced Time to Replenish Inventory.



2.Process Orders Quickly.



3.Improved Customer Satisfaction.



4.Automated Financial Entry.



5.Track Guest Checkouts.



6.Maintain data security and uniformity.



7.Error-free data transfer.



With this in mind, INSYNC also conducted a webinar titled, "Efficiently Manage and Grow Business with SAP Business One and Magento Integration" that highlighted the advantages of SAP Business One and Magento Integration using APPSeCONNECT.



Sayan Sengupta

+91-9830027106



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



