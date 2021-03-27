Church of Scientology Nashville Continues to Encourage Safety Measures Against COVID-19

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

The Church of Scientology’s Volunteer Ministers have taken part in an initiative designed to keep communities safe while cities and states reopen. They distributed over 15,000 “Stay Well” booklets to local stores, restaurants, grocery stores, clinics, hospitals and homes in the Nashville area.



Based on the principle that an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure, they dressed in their signature yellow jackets and caps and additional protective gear and loaded up with sets of three booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers are making these booklets available across Nashville, and in communities around the world in 21 languages. They are even downloadable from scientology.org/staywell.



Nashville and Tennessee were not the worst hit by the pandemic, but still have had more than 790,000 cases in Tennessee, and 90,000 in the Nashville area and counting. “We’ve stepped up to take this pandemic down,” said one of the Volunteer Ministers. “People have been so grateful for the booklets.”



Each booklet has a QR code on the back that goes to the How to Stay Well Prevention Center on the Scientology website, which makes these and other prevention materials available, free of charge. The booklets can be read on the website or downloaded. More than a dozen brief videos illustrate the key information, making it easy to understand what a virus is, how it spreads, and the actions anyone can take to protect themselves and their families.



Worldwide distribution of these booklets began in May 2020 in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.



The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”



Nashville, TN, March 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Senior members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team are concerned that state governments are relaxing pandemic restrictions too early, as vaccine rollouts race against rapidly spreading coronavirus variants. It is with this in mind that the Nashville Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers are encouraging friends and neighbors to keep in safety protocols such as wearing a face mask and gloves when outside the home.

Contact Information Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600

www.scientology.org

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



