Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Long-Term Care Insurance Association Addresses Health Qualification Issues

Consumers can get important information on health conditions that may be acceptable when applying for long-term care insurance. According to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance consumers want to avoid being declined for coverage due to existing or prior health issues.

Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2021 --(



"When it comes to long-term care insurance, your money pays for the coverage but it's really your health that buys it," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Insurance companies will only issue coverage to those individuals who meet pretty stringent health standards."



The organization reports data revealing that a significant percentage of long-term care insurance applicants are declined by insurers each year. Long-term care insurance decline rates for a couple can exceed 60 percent for one of the spouses.



"Your height and weight matter, your blood pressure matters, and the medications that have been prescribed matter even if you are not taking them," Slome explains. "A typical insurer will have lists of drugs that will make you uninsurable and some of the lists are several pages long."



The Association recently posted a webpage addressing long-term care insurance health conditions with information designed to help consumers gain a better understanding of this important issue. "Some of the conditions people assume will make them uninsurable may actually be acceptable," Slome points out. "For example, if you have had a stroke, insurers may issue coverage following a period of time and, of course, depending on other limitations or medications you are taking." The new webpage can be accessed at www.aaltci.org/about/health-conditions.php. Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Individuals are not aware of the importance of their health when applying for long-term care insurance according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI)."When it comes to long-term care insurance, your money pays for the coverage but it's really your health that buys it," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Insurance companies will only issue coverage to those individuals who meet pretty stringent health standards."The organization reports data revealing that a significant percentage of long-term care insurance applicants are declined by insurers each year. Long-term care insurance decline rates for a couple can exceed 60 percent for one of the spouses."Your height and weight matter, your blood pressure matters, and the medications that have been prescribed matter even if you are not taking them," Slome explains. "A typical insurer will have lists of drugs that will make you uninsurable and some of the lists are several pages long."The Association recently posted a webpage addressing long-term care insurance health conditions with information designed to help consumers gain a better understanding of this important issue. "Some of the conditions people assume will make them uninsurable may actually be acceptable," Slome points out. "For example, if you have had a stroke, insurers may issue coverage following a period of time and, of course, depending on other limitations or medications you are taking." The new webpage can be accessed at www.aaltci.org/about/health-conditions.php. Contact Information American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.aaltci.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance