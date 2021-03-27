Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Scottsdale Philharmonic Press Release

Receive press releases from Scottsdale Philharmonic: By Email RSS Feeds: Scottsdale Philharmonic Resumes Concerts, Schedules Auditions for Its Youth Orchestra in May

Scottsdale, AZ, March 27, 2021 --(



The Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will hold auditions for its Youth Orchestra in May and October.



“All of our musicians are excited to be able to safely resume our rehearsals and performances,” says Joy Partridge, Scottsdale Philharmonic Co-Founder. “We’re looking forward to a great season at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.”



The May 2 concert will feature music selections from four composers: Adagio in G Minor by Albinoni; The Simple Symphony Op 4 by Britten; Adagio for Strings by Barber; and Eine kleine Nachfmusik by Mozart. Tickets are available for a small donation of $15 online at https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org/events/2021-05/ .



“According to CDC guidelines, the venue will have limited seating capacity so we encourage our patrons to get their tickets early,” Partridge explains. “Our second concert of the season will be on Sunday, June 27, 4 p.m., also at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. This concert will feature July 4 patriotic music.”



Youth Orchestra

The Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (SPYO), under the direction of Dr. Daniel Atwood was started in 2019. The SPYO will hold both live and video auditions for its upcoming 2021-22 season. The live auditions will be on Saturdays, May 15 and Oct. 9, 10 a.m. For more information on the live auditions or for information on submitting a video audition, please visit scottsdalephilharmonic.com.



“Our Youth Orchestra is for students grade 7 to 12 who want to learn to be great orchestra players,” explains Dr. Atwood. “Tuition is very affordable, only $100 a year. We practice Tuesday evenings (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.), and hold our rehearsals and concerts at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living, 18010 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix.”



Youth Orchestra concerts are scheduled for Dec. 14, 2021; March 8, 2022 and May 3, 2022, all at 7 p.m.



Along with directing the SPYO, and playing principal horn in the Scottsdale Philharmonic, Dr. Atwood teaches K-2 music at Archway Classical Academy Veritas (ACAV) where he also directs the ACAV String Club. He earned his Doctorate of Musical Arts in horn performance from James Madison University, his Master of Music from Florida State University and his Bachelor of Music from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dr. Atwood moved to the Phoenix area three years ago.



About the Scottsdale Philharmonic

The Scottsdale Philharmonic is funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors. Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077. Scottsdale, AZ, March 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled to announce its first concert in 2021. The premier spring concert is on Sunday, May 2, 4 p.m., at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.The Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will hold auditions for its Youth Orchestra in May and October.“All of our musicians are excited to be able to safely resume our rehearsals and performances,” says Joy Partridge, Scottsdale Philharmonic Co-Founder. “We’re looking forward to a great season at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.”The May 2 concert will feature music selections from four composers: Adagio in G Minor by Albinoni; The Simple Symphony Op 4 by Britten; Adagio for Strings by Barber; and Eine kleine Nachfmusik by Mozart. Tickets are available for a small donation of $15 online at https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org/events/2021-05/ .“According to CDC guidelines, the venue will have limited seating capacity so we encourage our patrons to get their tickets early,” Partridge explains. “Our second concert of the season will be on Sunday, June 27, 4 p.m., also at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. This concert will feature July 4 patriotic music.”Youth OrchestraThe Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (SPYO), under the direction of Dr. Daniel Atwood was started in 2019. The SPYO will hold both live and video auditions for its upcoming 2021-22 season. The live auditions will be on Saturdays, May 15 and Oct. 9, 10 a.m. For more information on the live auditions or for information on submitting a video audition, please visit scottsdalephilharmonic.com.“Our Youth Orchestra is for students grade 7 to 12 who want to learn to be great orchestra players,” explains Dr. Atwood. “Tuition is very affordable, only $100 a year. We practice Tuesday evenings (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.), and hold our rehearsals and concerts at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living, 18010 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix.”Youth Orchestra concerts are scheduled for Dec. 14, 2021; March 8, 2022 and May 3, 2022, all at 7 p.m.Along with directing the SPYO, and playing principal horn in the Scottsdale Philharmonic, Dr. Atwood teaches K-2 music at Archway Classical Academy Veritas (ACAV) where he also directs the ACAV String Club. He earned his Doctorate of Musical Arts in horn performance from James Madison University, his Master of Music from Florida State University and his Bachelor of Music from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dr. Atwood moved to the Phoenix area three years ago.About the Scottsdale PhilharmonicThe Scottsdale Philharmonic is funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors. Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077. Contact Information Scottsdale Philharmonic

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Scottsdale Philharmonic Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend