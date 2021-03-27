Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Invite from Jim Polarine and Geeta Singh, Co-Chairs to Join Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference

SMi Group Reports: Co-Chairs, Jim Polarine and Geeta Singh at SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference invite microbiologists to join this June 2021.

San Diego, CA, March 27, 2021 --(



This event will convene virtually on June 17th and 18th 2021, with two half-day workshops on the June 16th.



The co-chairs bring over 35+ years combined wealth of experience and knowledge to the conference, Jim Polarine has over 20 years of experience with the STERIS Corporation. His current technical focus is microbial control in cleanrooms and other critical environments. Geeta Singh has over 16 years of experience in Pharma Technical Development and has experience in both mammalian and bacterial cell culture from lab to pilot plant scale.



Interested parties can attend the conference US$399 for pharmaceutical / biotechnology firms and at US$999 for vendors / commercial firms on http://ww.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR2



Co-chairs’ invitation letter excerpt below:

“Top scientists in industrial microbiology and contamination control will be showcasing the latest capacities for particle monitoring, sanitizer utilization, and bacteria detection in facilities. Experts in compliant manufacturing will give insight into the regulation and the best strategies for current good manufacturing practice.”



“These critical principles will be discussed alongside some of the newest schools of thought in the industry: such as the move to in-process release testing, in addition to the crucial consideration of integrating sustainability into operations.”



“Our women in science panel discussion will be breaking-down the essential aspects of growing successful women microbiologists, and our workshop will address the important field of data integrity: leading our delegates through the key causes and solutions in best data practice for environmental monitoring.”



This event will bring together microbiology experts to discuss novel approaches and best practices for tackling current industry contamination control challenges. Microbes such as bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses that can contaminate current and novel pharmaceutical products or therapies may stem from various sources such as raw materials and human operators, are taken into consideration.



There will also be two half-day interactive workshops on Wednesday June 16th.

Workshop A is on Data Integrity in Environmental Monitoring: Causes and Solutions, led by Ziva Abraham, CEO/President, Microrite and Morgan Polen, SME, Cleanroom Contamination Control Expert, Microrite.



Workshop B is on Pharmaceutical Microbiology for Non-Microbiologists, led by Dr. Ed Balkovic, Subject Matter Expert Microbiologist (retired), Contamination Control Department, Sanofi Genzyme.



The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at http://ww.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR2



The conference is proudly sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Lonza, Mettler Toledo, Microcoat and Millipore Sigma.



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference

Conference: June 17 - 18, 2021

Interactive Workshops: June 16, 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://ww.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR2

#SMiPharmaMicroWC



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk San Diego, CA, March 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager at STERIS Corporation and Geeta Singh, Sr. Pilot Plant Technical Specialist at Genentech invite microbiologist with a co-chair invitation letter to join SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference.This event will convene virtually on June 17th and 18th 2021, with two half-day workshops on the June 16th.The co-chairs bring over 35+ years combined wealth of experience and knowledge to the conference, Jim Polarine has over 20 years of experience with the STERIS Corporation. His current technical focus is microbial control in cleanrooms and other critical environments. Geeta Singh has over 16 years of experience in Pharma Technical Development and has experience in both mammalian and bacterial cell culture from lab to pilot plant scale.Interested parties can attend the conference US$399 for pharmaceutical / biotechnology firms and at US$999 for vendors / commercial firms on http://ww.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR2Co-chairs’ invitation letter excerpt below:“Top scientists in industrial microbiology and contamination control will be showcasing the latest capacities for particle monitoring, sanitizer utilization, and bacteria detection in facilities. Experts in compliant manufacturing will give insight into the regulation and the best strategies for current good manufacturing practice.”“These critical principles will be discussed alongside some of the newest schools of thought in the industry: such as the move to in-process release testing, in addition to the crucial consideration of integrating sustainability into operations.”“Our women in science panel discussion will be breaking-down the essential aspects of growing successful women microbiologists, and our workshop will address the important field of data integrity: leading our delegates through the key causes and solutions in best data practice for environmental monitoring.”This event will bring together microbiology experts to discuss novel approaches and best practices for tackling current industry contamination control challenges. Microbes such as bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses that can contaminate current and novel pharmaceutical products or therapies may stem from various sources such as raw materials and human operators, are taken into consideration.There will also be two half-day interactive workshops on Wednesday June 16th.Workshop A is on Data Integrity in Environmental Monitoring: Causes and Solutions, led by Ziva Abraham, CEO/President, Microrite and Morgan Polen, SME, Cleanroom Contamination Control Expert, Microrite.Workshop B is on Pharmaceutical Microbiology for Non-Microbiologists, led by Dr. Ed Balkovic, Subject Matter Expert Microbiologist (retired), Contamination Control Department, Sanofi Genzyme.The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at http://ww.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR2The conference is proudly sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Lonza, Mettler Toledo, Microcoat and Millipore Sigma.For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast ConferenceConference: June 17 - 18, 2021Interactive Workshops: June 16, 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access Onlyhttp://ww.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR2#SMiPharmaMicroWCAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://ww.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend