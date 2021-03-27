"Ready to Love" (Season 3) Cast Member & Health Guru Tony Stubbs Jumps Into the Vitamin Supplement Biz

Press Releases Tony Stubbs Press Release

213.924.9204 Houston, TX, March 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Due to a once-in-a-lifetime worldwide pandemic, we all know staying healthy is essential. Therefore, exercising, eating healthy, and including specific vitamins or supplements into our diets have become a priority to many. “Good nutrition and physical activity are essential parts of leading a healthy lifestyle,” says fitness and wellness expert Tony Stubbs, owner of Total Transformation Fitness Movement (TTF). He goes on to say, “A balanced diet and some type of rigorous daily movement to raise your heartbeat, along with the correct vitamin supplements, can help you reach and maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of chronic diseases, and promote your overall health. For those that didn’t know, we were created to be Strong, Healthy & Self-Healing. Good health, normalized body weight, and abundant joy are just a few of the ‘advantages’ experienced by my clients.” However, more times than not, it can be challenging to decipher which brand to trust when it comes to vitamin supplements. Equally confusing are products labeled natural, organic, non-toxic, green, or clean since the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) does not regulate this category. “Fortunately, not everything you see on the label of your favorite product is a lie,” Stubbs states. He continues, “It does tell you, as a consumer, you need to do your research when it comes to purchasing vitamin supplements, so I did the work for you and can recommend a few of the best organic and natural health and wellness products TTF Movement can offer. These products are from trusted brands I work with closely and have third-party certifications from the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Safe Quality Food (SQF), Food Safety System Certification (FSSC), and the British Retail Consortium (BRC). I want to earn my customer’s business. Therefore, my goal is to ensure my customers everything from their packaging to their ingredients is safe for them and the planet.”For more information, visit them at: http://shop.withtoningtony.com/.Total Transformation Fitness MovementTTF Movement is a Black-Owned Fitness and Wellness Company. It is your one-stop-shop for total mind and body health. “We believe everyone should seek a healthy body and lifestyle,” says TTF Movement executive. He continued, “We offer a variety of exercise and wellness programs, as well as personal training and vitamin supplements tailored to meet your goals and needs.” Research shows an effective exercise and wellness program can help reduce sickness and boost productivity. So make TTF Movement your first choice for your fitness and wellness journey, and let’s start today. For more information, visit www.toningttfmovement.com. Follow us on Instagram at @ttfmovement and Facebook at TTF Movement.Follow Tony Stubbs & TTF MovementInstagram: @toningtony and @ttfmovementFacebook: TTF MovementYouTube Chanel: https://m.youtube.com/user/tstubbs9Super Social: https://www.super.social/ss/toningttfmovementMedia/PressG. J. & J.~A Public Relations FirmPublic Relations Consultant — Jackie Bushwww.gjjpublicrelations.comTwitter/Instagram: @gjjpr_info@gjjpublicrelations.com213.924.9204 Contact Information TTF Movement

