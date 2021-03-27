Dial Up Earth Day Festivities by Partying with Paint and Sip Live on Earth Day 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Paint and Sip Live Press Release

Join Paint and Sip Live in supporting environmental non-profit Earth Matter NY.

New York, NY, March 27, 2021 --(



Painters will sway to music that includes evocative oldies such as Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” Cat Stevens’ “Where Do the Children Play,” and “Another World” by Antony and the Johnsons. The event’s portrait, of hands gently holding a beautiful, full-canopied tree to be planted, embodies the theme of Earth Day 2021, Restore Our Earth. Paint and Sip Live chose Earth Matter NY as a recipient of its donation because of its efforts to restore our Earth through composting. The organization facilitates composting in New York City and composts waste on Governor’s Island, a hot destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike. Earth Matter NY also educates communities on climate change issues such as waste reduction, soil health improvement, and water conservation.



“We are excited to salute Earth Matter NY and their advocacy for composting as a strategy to cut down on the greenhouse gases warming our planet,” said Mike Wills, Jr., CEO of startup Paint and Sip Live. “We hope the fun that people have at our event segues into conversations and actions on how they can do their part to protect our environment.”



Such personal actions to slow climate change include using less plastic, recycling, composting organic waste, driving less or driving electric vehicles, and reforestation or tree planting. The effects of climate change are only worsening, as evidenced by the destruction and lives lost due to intense storms and wildfires throughout the world in recent years. Each individual plays a part in protecting the environment now and for the future.



On the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, the world is still struggling with a pandemic over a year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case. Some believe more devastation is ahead if the catalysts of climate change are not reeled in.



“While the exact origin and cause of the coronavirus continues to be debated,” said Kathleen Rogers, president of Earth Day Network, “scientists are sounding the alarm that unless we take better care of the planet, we risk more and even deadlier viruses ravaging our communities.”



The environmentally conscious can feel good about partying with Paint and Sip Live. As a virtual arts and entertainment company, Paint and Sip Live already does its part to reduce its carbon footprint, as painters join parties online without needing to travel from their homes. Classes are held over Zoom, led by a professional instructor. Painting kits, including paint, canvas, and brushes, are shipped directly to each attendee. Connect with Paint and Sip Live at PaintAndSipLive.com to book a spot.



About Paint and Sip Live

Paint and Sip Live is the premier virtual paint and sip company. Founded as a creative outlet for music and art lovers, all classes are virtual and led by professional instructors, allowing anyone to enjoy painting from anywhere. Its 24/7 unlimited class package gives participants even more flexibility to learn how to paint beautiful portraits at their own pace. With the 24/7 membership, painters can access both live instruction throughout the day and pre-recorded classes. The New York-based company also hosts monthly featured events and private parties alongside live DJs playing the best hits. Check out PaintAndSipLive.com for more details about their parties.



