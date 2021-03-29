Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Receive press releases from Cisdem: By Email RSS Feeds: Cisdem Duplicate Finder 5.8.0 Fixes Bugs and Improve Performance

Chicago, IL, March 29, 2021 --(



Cisdem Duplicate Finder is an app to find duplicate photos, videos, audios, documents and other duplicate files on Mac. It also identifies similar photos. The app automatically and smartly selects duplicates for users to delete with one click.



“Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac has received two updates this month,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “One improvement lies in how the app handles exact duplicate photos and similar photos. Once finishing finding duplicate and similar images, version 5.6.0 or earlier will automatically select duplicates and similar ones to remove. Version 5.7.0 or later will only automatically select duplicates. Similar photos are grouped for users to easily select by hand. Version 5.8.0 fixes some bugs and issues to bring better performance.”



What’s new in version 5.8.0?

* Fix issue of deleting photos.

* Fix some minor bugs.



Main features of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac

1. Find all common types of duplicate files

This duplicate file finder for Mac can find duplicate images, videos, music files, documents, archives and some other types of duplicate files on Mac. It allows users to find the duplicates in a folder or drive, or across multiple locations.



2. Find similar photos as well

In addition to exact duplicate photos, the app can also detect duplicate photos different in sizes and certain visually similar photos. It will identify similar images based on the default or custom Image Similarity level and group them together.



3. Work with internal and external storage

This Mac duplicate file finder can find and delete duplicate files in Mac’s internal hard drive, external hard drive, SD card and some other external storage devices.



4. Remove duplicates from Mac’s Photos app and more

It can help users remove duplicate items from Photos, iPhoto, Music and iTunes.



5. Let users preview photos within the app

There are three preview modes. The thumbnail mode allows users to handily preview and compare duplicate or similar photos side by side.



6. Automatically select duplicate files to eliminate

The auto-section applies to duplicate files only.



7. Offer multiple selection rules for users to choose from

It also offers up to 8 selection rules, such as Select Newest, Select Smallest, Select Lowest Resolution, etc.



8. Offer three removal methods

There are three removal methods: Move to Trash (default), Remove Permanently and Move to Folder. The default one makes it easy to restore removed files.



9. Support macOS 10.10 or later

The app is compatible with macOS 10.10 or later, including macOS 11 Big Sur.



10. Support M1 Macs

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac supports both Intel Macs and M1 Macs.



Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 5.8.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $29.99 and enjoy lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.dmg.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



