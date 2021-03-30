Mother’s Day Sale on Birthstone Rings at TwoBirch

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TwoBirch Fine Jewelry Press Release

TwoBirch allows further customization for birthstone rings for mom by encouraging shoppers to choose stone combinations, metal color preferences, and metal type for sapphire ring styles included in the sale.

For further information or questions please contact our customer service team at support@twobirch.com or 1-800-232-0386 Monday thru Friday 8:30 am. - 5 pm. (Eastern Time). Englewood Cliffs, NJ, March 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Mother’s Day is just around the corner, May 9, 2021 in the United States. TwoBirch announced a special sale on unique, personalized birthstone rings, perfect for mom.Show mom just how much she means to you with a special piece featuring her birthstone. Birthstones make amazing jewelry accents. Birthstones are a colored gemstone that represents an individual’s period of birth, usually by month. These brightly colored gemstones elevate a jewelry piece into something more meaningful. Traditionally, birthstones are incorporated into jewelry or pendants.The beautiful birthstone ring styles included in the sale include pieces for every style, so shoppers can rest easy knowing there is a ring perfect for a Mother’s Day gift. Several pieces include a bezel set birthstone ring at .71 carats, a bypass criss-cross two-stone ring with added stone details, a retro two-stone ring accentuated with sparkling gemstones, a .5 carat two-stone ring with leaf detail and added stones, and more.TwoBirch is a family-owned and operated fine jewelry retailer with an extensive online selection of made-to-order, quality jewelry pieces for every style and budget. Quality matters at TwoBirch – each piece adheres to a certain high-quality standard and is backed by a return policy, thirty days no questions asked.TwoBirch also offers an extensive selection of additional fine jewelry pieces such as diamond tennis bracelets, diamond earrings, diamond stackable rings, and Moissanite jewelry pieces. The entire TwoBirch collection offers fine jewelry pieces including several alternatives to real diamonds such as Moissanite, lab-grown diamonds and cubic zirconia, as well as other precious gemstones like sapphire and ruby.TwoBirch has over 25 years in the fine jewelry industry, and has created hundreds of popular, beautiful designs. Their jewelry collection has something that fits any style – straight, elegant, and classic appearances with European influences. Customers can find rings that are available for every taste and budget, without sacrificing on quality.TwoBirch believes every customer deserves the fine jewelry pieces of their dreams. With everything mom has selflessly done over the years, colored birthstone rings are the perfect, unique gift for Mother’s Day.The TwoBirch team is available for any customer questions regarding custom options, personalizations, returns, insurance, and fitting. The TwoBirch jewelry experts are available Monday thru Friday 8:30 am. - 5 pm at 1-800-232-0386 or support@twobirch.comAll TwoBirch jewelry can be found here: https://www.twobirch.com/promise-rings/birthstone-promise-ringsMore about TwoBirch Fine Jewelry:TwoBirch is a Certified Google Trusted Store and Wedding Wire Couple's Choice Award Winner. TwoBirch is proud to follow the Kimberley Process (KPCS) which helps prevent “blood diamonds” from entering the diamond market.KPCS was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly as a landmark resolution supporting the fight against conflict diamonds. TwoBirch ensures that all our materials and jewelry pieces adhere to the KPCS specifications and are from conflict-free sources only.For further information or questions please contact our customer service team at support@twobirch.com or 1-800-232-0386 Monday thru Friday 8:30 am. - 5 pm. (Eastern Time). Contact Information TwoBirch Fine Jewelry

John Badon

+1-800-232-0386



https://www.twobirch.com/



