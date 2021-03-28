Commericent Announces Partnership with Plus+ to Further Specialize in CRM, BI, and Business Solutions

Commercient and Plus+ look to improve client interactions and infrastructure capabilities. Plus+ is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and has been working with clients to achieve their goals through transformative solutions for over 20 years.

With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Since 1999, Plus+ has been recognized by industry-leading partners for both results and talent in many areas. At Plus+, they collaborate with clients to achieve their goals through transformative solutions. Their blended team of talented, hardworking professionals strive to build long-term strategic partnerships with their clients.



We are a multi-faceted digital transformation consultancy company that provides cutting-edge IT solutions to enterprise clients across the US and Canada.



"Our goal is to help our clients bridge the gap between business results and technology enablement. Using Transformative solutions, such as SYNC, will deliver seamless integration for ERP and CRM platforms. The end result will be a more holistic company view for our clients," said Savannah Perry, Director of Lead Gen and Partner Ecosystems at Plus+.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are excited to partner with Plus+,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “We strive to provide the best data integration service and combined with Plus+ expertise in Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and Cybersecurity, we believe we can bring a dynamic experience to our mutual customers,” he explained.



About Commercient

