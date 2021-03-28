Pink Paws Launches Its New Branch Store at Kasba

Press Releases Pink Paws Press Release

Kolkata, India, March 28, 2021 --



Launched on 27th January, 2021, the expansive store at Kasba houses a full range of premium quality pet care supplies. The pet product standards at Pink Paws offer uncompromising quality at an affordable price point. By expanding their current assortments of product offerings and launching a new branch, Pink Paws is providing a great opportunity for customers to shop their pet’s essentials all under one roof.



Similar to their main store at Sector 1, Salt Lake City, the Kasba branch also offers an exclusive range of pet foods and treats from renowned brands like Royal Canin, Pedigree, Hills, Sheba, Me-O, and Whiskas, among others. Customers exploring the pet toys, fashion and accessories category can come across a wide array of pet-friendly, useful and trendy products. The pet fashion category covers a vast variety of protective apparels for pets like dresses, shirts, t-shirts, party wear, boots, socks and more. The pet toys are available in different sizes, shapes and colours and are specially designed to build confidence and boost mood. Comfortable pet beds, brushes, dog collar, leashes and pet are some of the items comprising their exclusive collection of pet accessories.



“We want pet parenting to be as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our love for pets has prompted us to establish something like Pink Paws where our sole focus is on enhancing the lives of pets and taking special care of their requirements. We offer a rich stock of branded, innovative and high-quality pet products which might be difficult to find in other pet shops. And that is how we make sure pets get nothing but the best care from their parents,” says Kaushik Bhattacharya, the founder of Pink Paws.



Kaushik Bhattacharya

+919933302149



https://www.pinkpaws.co.in



