Systweak Software Launches “Medicine Reminder App for Android”

Medicine Reminder, a thoughtful app to keep track and stay safe with meds.

About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Jaipur, India, March 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Systweak Software, an internationally known organization for developing quality tools, releases Medicine Reminder for Android users. The app will help patients stay adherent to their medications keep their reports and appointments in check.Using Medicine Reminder app, users can create a person-specific profile, track and share reports, set daily reminders and can simplify communication with their doctor, caretaker, and others. In addition, the app notifies users to take pill. Some features worth mentioning are:Pre-defined disease list for ease of use (diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, arthritis etc.).Customizable Medicine Reminder notifications.Track medication history with Reports.Set repeat & refill reminders.Set & recall appointments scheduled with your doctor, pharmacist, or caregiver.Add prescription images.An attractive user interface.Light on phone resources.“With the aim to help patients and their families remember taking pills, so that they never miss out on an important dose, we’ve created and unveiled, Medicine Reminder for Android users. The app will help create person-specific profile, set medicine schedule, add reports, set appointments, share reports in form of PDF and more. This will help take medications as prescribed at the right time,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software.“To treat any disease, taking medicines as prescribed is important. Hence, to help users intake their pills on time and stay healthy we have introduced Medicine Reminder. The app lets users create a profile in which all the information including the name of medicine, disease, reports etc. can be saved. This will help take correct medicine at the correct time,” added Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.To know more about this pill reminder app, check out the link below:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.medicinereminderAbout the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Contact Information Systweak Software

